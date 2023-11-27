King Charles Called Prince Harry a 'Fool' for Releasing Tell-All Netflix Series

For Scobie's new book, Endgame, the commentator interviewed an anonymous aide about how Charles felt about Netflix airing Harry & Meghan in 2022.

“[The Netflix series] took the wind out of everyone’s sails,” an unidentified insider stated. “[Charles] went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.’ ”

“At the palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing,” Scobie penned.