Mama June's Growing Family: Meet Her Daughters and Their Surprising Life Stories
Mama June Shannon is a mother to four daughters, and her family story is filled with triumphs and tragedies.
The star of From Not to Hot has Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell with ex David Dunn, daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson with ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, creating a blended family that has faced many ups and downs.
Anna Marie 'Chickadee' Cardwell
Mama June has always been a pivotal figure in Anna's life. Anna became a mother herself, welcoming two daughters: Kaitlyn and Kylee Cardwell. After splitting from her ex-husband Michael Cardwell, Anna found love again with Eldridge Toney.
Unfortunately, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023. Just a month later, she began her first round of chemotherapy after cancer spread to her liver, kidney and lung.
Tragically, Anna passed away in December 2023, fiercely battling the disease until the end.
In a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, June reflected on her daughter's passing. "It will be a year on Monday, and we miss the h--- out of Anna Marie Cardwell and would give my last penny to just talk to her and [for] her [to] be here for her girls," she wrote. "Grief honestly [hurts] at random times."
Although June sometimes feels overwhelmed by her tears, she made a promise to keep Anna's spirit alive in their lives.
Jessica Shannon
Jessica has emerged in family reality shows and is actively working on her fitness journey. She wowed fans in January 2021 by posting a side-by-side photo highlighting her weight loss transformation.
"Cravings can be a struggle, but I'm glad I've been staying committed to my resolution so far this year," she wrote.
Her transformation came with a hefty price tag of $80,000 for procedures, including liposuction, a gastric balloon, veneers and hair highlights.
"It's been life-changing," Jessica told Hollywood Life. "I wouldn't trade it for the world. Me and my sister would go out and do something and I would change five, six times because I felt like I couldn't find something that actually looked decent on me, or I turned around because I [thought] somebody was judging me."
In September 2024, Jessica shared the exciting news of her engagement to girlfriend Shyann McCant.
"Y'all I've found my happy place," she captioned a video. "She said yes! If y'all can't tell by the picture I was a nervous [wreck]!! Can't wait to take this next step of life with you baby."
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon
Lauryn has been in the spotlight for years due to her personal life and public disagreements with Mama June.
In April 2022, In Touch confirmed that Lauryn was pregnant with twins.
Shortly after, a judge awarded her sole custody of Alana, and Mama June was ordered to pay Lauryn $800 in child support each month.
In June 2022, Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird, welcomed twins Sylus and Stella. They also have a daughter, Ella, and a son, Bentley.
Reflecting on her relationship with Mama June, Lauryn told People in June 2023 that she wanted to make things better between them.
"I'm just at a place where I just want to fix things with my mom and move on," she stated.
However, Lauryn filed for divorce from Joshua in August 2024, stating their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
They agreed to joint custody of their children. Lauryn quickly moved on to a new relationship with Darrin Kitchens, while Joshua started dating a woman named Keely.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson
Alana has matured considerably since first appearing on Toddlers & Tiaras. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, she remains an influential figure.
Alana has been dating Dralin Carswell since 2021, but his DUI arrest in February 2023 has created some challenges in their relationship. Despite these hurdles, Alana and Dralin are still going strong as of May.
"We likely won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon," she said in an interview with E! News. "Not until after school, probably, just because it's so expensive and a wedding is a lot of work."
Alana also expressed her desire to have a family one day, stating, "I want to have kids eventually. I don't want to have a lot of kids — I want maybe two, that's it — but not for a long time."
Alana, Jessica, Lauryn, and Mama June will showcase their lives in Season 7 of Mama June: Family Crisis, which premiered on We TV on May 30.