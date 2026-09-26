Meghan Markle's Attitude Toward Royal Family Blasted by Biographer Over Her 'Know It All' Approach

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was reportedly unprepared for royal life.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle moved to California after stepping down from royal duties.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family has been strained.