Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is 'Learning From Past Mistakes' He Made With Prince Harry Amid Health Crisis

"It’s possible that King Charles’s personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship," relationship expert Louella Alderson told an outlet.

Alderson predicted Harry's short meeting with Charles on Wednesday, February 7, highlights a new stage of the pair's dynamic.

“It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times,” she explained.