Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is 'Learning From Past Mistakes' He Made With Prince Harry Amid Health Crisis
King Charles' relationship with Prince Harry slowly began to unravel once the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020. However, due to Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, the two men have since reunited, and an expert thinks His Majesty is re-evaluating his parenting choices now.
"It’s possible that King Charles’s personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship," relationship expert Louella Alderson told an outlet.
Alderson predicted Harry's short meeting with Charles on Wednesday, February 7, highlights a new stage of the pair's dynamic.
“It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times,” she explained.
On Monday, February 5, the palace surprised the world when they announced Charles has cancer.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the blurb continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
OK! previously reported a source close to the Windsors believes the Duke of Sussex hopes to find common ground with His Majesty.
“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider told an outlet. “I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute."
- Prince Harry Eager to Make 'Reconciliation Plan' With King Charles Work Amid His Cancer Battle
- Prince Harry Heads Home to California After Visiting King Charles, Fails to Check in on Prince William and Kate Middleton
- Prince Harry Will Return to the U.K. With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet So They Can Spend Time With Ailing King Charles
Biographer Katie Nicholl explained the significance of Harry's trip to London to visit his dad.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The editor shared that Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry" after years of the two feuding.
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the gathering was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The veteran shared in interviews that he hopes to maintain his ties to Charles and his brother, Prince William, and Harry's recent effort could help him reconnect with His Majesty.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl added.
Alderson spoke to the The Mirror.