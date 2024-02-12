Prince Harry Was 'in Love' With Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton, Leaving Meghan Markle 'Envious,' Author Claims
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton once had a close bond before the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle. Although the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales didn't get along, a royal biographer has a theory about the royal wives' lack of compatibility.
"Unfortunately, it points to Meghan, doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate," Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “No, no, no – I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that."
In the past, Harry called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but in recent years, the pair lost contact.
“Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’" the commentator continued.
The Suits star admitted in Harry & Meghan that he viewed her sister-in-law as "formal."
"I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate," the commentator added. "I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle."
After Harry released his book, Spare, the duke and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by the project. OK! previously reported expert Angela Levin claimed William has “stopped everything to do with Harry."
The veteran rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, but he didn't visit William or Kate during his time in the U.K.
“He knows that he will use conversations to get more publicity," she told GB News. “He would also use it to be able to sell anything that William said to him and make money that way with Netflix."
“Harry’s behavior is beyond imagination. If your father is ill or someone you care about is ill, you try and make it something they would want," the biographer continued. “You would say, ‘I would love to come, tell me when it suits you.'"
Harry didn't spend time with William, but royal editor Katie Nicholl shared in an interview how Harry's 24-hour visit would shift his dynamic with Charles going forward.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
Nicholl later claimed Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the meeting was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."