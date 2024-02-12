Prince Harry Was 'in Love' With Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton, Leaving Meghan Markle 'Envious,' Author Claims

"Unfortunately, it points to Meghan, doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate," Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “No, no, no – I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that."

In the past, Harry called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but in recent years, the pair lost contact.

“Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’" the commentator continued.