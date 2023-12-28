Kate Middleton and Prince William Have 'Moved on' From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feud
Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship with Prince Harry was greatly impacted by Spare, but an insider claimed the couple is focused on their royal duties moving forward.
“She’s moved on and William has too,” a friend told an outlet. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”
Journalist Omid Scobie explored the dynamic between the Wales and the Sussexes in his new book, Endgame.
According to Scobie, there is “no going back” for the group, once dubbed the "fab four."
The Duke of Sussex once called his sister-in-law "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but his wife, Meghan Markle, struggled to connect with her.
During the royal rebels 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Suits star addressed the rumor that she made the princess cry before her nuptials.
“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone,” Meghan recalled. “Because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”
OK! previously reported a source close to the future king said he wasn't willing to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex.
“He absolutely f------ hates him," an insider revealed in an interview.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the source continued.
Before Harry's move to the U.S., the famous redhead often attended royal events alongside the then-Duke of Cambridge, but things slowly changed.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" the confidant asked. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl also discussed the rivalry and what she thinks will happen next.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," she shared. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"But that will be some time down the line," Nicholl added. "And that comes down to the fact that William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left."
Harry's place within the line of succession likely impacted William's perspective.
"Harry, being the spare, was always going to be [William's] sort of deputy and that was very much part of Charles' vision, you know? The image that we always go back to is the image we saw a couple of days ago — of the king, Camilla, William, and Kate — Charles has always envisioned Harry and Meghan being a part of that, as had the queen," she concluded.
