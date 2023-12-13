Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Plunges in Donations After Rocky Year, Annual Report Reveals
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left The Firm, the pair attempted to establish themselves as Hollywood producers and renowned philanthropists, but 2023 proved to be rocky for the couple's production company and charity.
The Sussexes released their Archewell annual report for 2022-2023, and the documentation revealed the organization experienced a hefty $11 million drop in donations.
The nonprofit received $2 million in charitable contributions in 2022, but in 2021, they received close to $13 million.
“It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve," Archewell said in a statement. “In 2022, (The Archewell Foundation) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023."
Despite the significant decrease in gifting, Archewell applauded their accomplishments throughout the twelve months.
“The Archewell Foundation is grateful for such a successful year and looks forward to continued growth in 2024," they concluded.
OK! previously reported Archewell published a highlight reel on their website showcasing the work they've done.
"We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective well-being," their statement read.
Archewell is centered around the Sussexes' dedication to leading "cause-driven" lives.
"This belief shapes everything we do, as we reach communities locally and globally to inspire positive change through lasting solutions. Through these stories of impact, we can find inspiration," the blurb explained. "And in these moments, we find joy."
After Meghan was accused of mistreating palace staffers, the Duchess of Sussex went on to prioritize advocating against cyberbullying and internet trolls.
"As technology continues to rapidly evolve, it’s critical that equal investments are made to safeguard vulnerable populations and give voice to families who are navigating the digital age as they raise the next generation," they penned.
"We create safe spaces where parents and young people can come together to share their experiences and collaborate to develop solutions, support one another, and advocate for change," the paragraph added.
The Sussexes' team was proud of their achievements, but the royal rebels were added to The Hollywood Reporter's biggest losers list after a series of professional woes in Tinseltown.
"Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds h------," The Hollywood Reporter said in defense of their decision.
The outlet went on to point out the inconsistencies within the Sussexes' image.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe), and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin," the publication said.
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping (Meghan’s podcast) 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" they continued.