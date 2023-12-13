Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Plunges in Donations After Rocky Year, Annual Report Reveals

“It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve," Archewell said in a statement. “In 2022, (The Archewell Foundation) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023."

Despite the significant decrease in gifting, Archewell applauded their accomplishments throughout the twelve months.

“The Archewell Foundation is grateful for such a successful year and looks forward to continued growth in 2024," they concluded.