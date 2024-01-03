Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have 'No Chance' of Mending Things With the Royal Family, Psychic Predicts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the U.K. in 2020, and four years later, the pair is pursuing a career in Hollywood — without the royal family by his side.
According to a psychic, she predicted there's "no chance" they'll reconcile with Harry's brood while establishing themselves in the entertainment industry.
"They will remain strong as a couple and likely move house next year, although I don't see them leaving the United States, or even California, which they've worked hard to make feel like home," Sally Morgan said in an interview.
In 2023, the Sussexes were hit with a series of divorce rumors, but Morgan doesn't envision the pair separating.
“England is out of the question, but they will also buy a holiday home in Canada, which they’ll use in the winter months for skiing," she continued.
OK! previously reported body language expert Darren Stanton noticed the Sussexes' bond at events and how they've changed recently.
"From a non-verbal perspective, we have definitely seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, to be open and honest about how he feels," Stanton said in an interview.
"Megan remains super confident. However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way," the hypnotist noted. "There are times where you can see her frustration shine through, whether it is with Harry or herself."
The TV personality noticed the parents had "great respect and support for each other."
In 2023, the royal rebels were branded as the "biggest losers" and "grifters," and strategists suggested they distance themselves professionally. Despite the headlines, Stanton explained how fans view the Sussexes as a unit.
"They had some highs and lows, but they still remain a strong brand as ever," the commentator continued. "If you introduce a couple together and the world knows them together, and then they find themselves in a situation where they need to find their own projects and their own identity, there is going to be a lot of speculation."
"But on top of being a couple, they are both working on their own things," he said. "They are fully supportive of each other's concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another, they have different meanings."
After struggling to find success in California, Meghan hinted they are crafting unique concepts at Archewell. The duchess said in a red carpet interview she was working on taking on production projects that "make people feel" something.
"Everybody understands that they're not just going to stand still," the television personality concluded.
Morgan spoke to Closer.