Prince Harry Refuses to 'Compromise' as He Demands King Charles and Prince William 'Apologize' for His Childhood Trauma
Prince Harry publicized his feud with Prince William in his memoir, Spare, and publicly demanded the Prince of Wales and King Charles show remorse for how Meghan Markle was treated by the British Press. Despite Harry's desires, a royal expert thinks his loved ones will refuse to meet his requests.
"He’s got to apologize hugely, and he’s also got to compromise," Angela Levin said on Sky News Australia. "He won’t compromise — he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologize for things going right back to childhood, when William got five sausages and he got four. "
In Spare, Harry calls William his "archnemesis," and sources claimed the Prince of Wales was hurt by the duke's words.
"It’s that sort of pettiness as well as him feeling very badly dealt with. If he wants to bring back a family argument, you have to spend time," the royal biographer noted.
"You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even. Of course, he’s very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says," she concluded.
OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden made a similar suggestion to the Duke of Sussex.
“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance," Eden wrote in an article. "And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologize to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions."
While the Sussexes are based in Montecito, Calif., disgraced figure Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, continue to attend royal gatherings.
“Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the royal family than the King’s second son," the writer added.
To make matters worse, William and Harry's rivalry is still front and center.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," commentator Katie Nicholl discussed. "I spoke to aides, past and present -- including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both. And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement."
Nicholl later noted how Charles initially desired to lead The Firm with both of his children by his side.
"Harry, being the spare, was always going to be [William's] sort of deputy and that was very much part of Charles' vision, you know? The image that we always go back to is the image we saw a couple of days ago — of the king, Camilla, William, and Kate — Charles has always envisioned Harry and Meghan being a part of that, as had The Queen," the author continued.
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.