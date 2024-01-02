Prince Harry Refuses to 'Compromise' as He Demands King Charles and Prince William 'Apologize' for His Childhood Trauma

"He’s got to apologize hugely, and he’s also got to compromise," Angela Levin said on Sky News Australia. "He won’t compromise — he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologize for things going right back to childhood, when William got five sausages and he got four. "

In Spare, Harry calls William his "archnemesis," and sources claimed the Prince of Wales was hurt by the duke's words.

"It’s that sort of pettiness as well as him feeling very badly dealt with. If he wants to bring back a family argument, you have to spend time," the royal biographer noted.

"You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even. Of course, he’s very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says," she concluded.