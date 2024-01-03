Sarah Ferguson's Return to Royal Family 'Stark Contrast' to How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Treated
Sarah Ferguson made a surprise appearance at the royal family's Christmas walk at Sandringham alongside her former in-laws, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were noticeably absent during the gathering.
"Rarely does the royal family make mistakes in terms of appearances. What might seem to an outsider as a casual stroll on Christmas Day to the church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, is actually a carefully choreographed, highly public promenade," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
Ferguson later wrote books about her life and starred in a reality television show featured on Oprah Winfrey's network, OWN. Despite the author's public life after divorcing Prince Andrew, her ability to maintain her platform and a connection to the Windsors differs from the Sussexes.
King Charles often includes his brother Andrew and his nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in royal events despite the Duke of York being stripped of his HRH status in 2022.
"He was ‘doing unto others’ as heralded during his Christmas address regarding ‘compassion’ in order to broadly reiterate his affection and fondness for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie," Fordwich continued.
After Meghan and Harry moved to the U.S. and produced various tell-alls, their relationship with the Windsors changed, and Fordwich thinks the royals' treatment of them is "in stark contrast" to their acceptance of Ferguson.
"He was also demonstrating that extended family is important to him and his inviting her signifies a restoration of her place in the royal family," the commentator explained. "He was projecting that under immense pressure and strains the family together have endured by valuing certain qualities that, since her ousting in the '90s, Fergie has demonstrated."
"The family rallied around Fergie after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer and underwent surgery. He wanted a heartwarming end to a challenging year for her," she noted.
Despite the TV personality's celebrity status, she never criticized her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, or the institution she fiercely protected.
"Fergie’s qualities are those valued by the family," the businesswoman noted. "She never complained after her ouster. With the demise of Prince Andrew, she emphasized her support, showing resilience in face of adversity with her health issues."
After Andrew was accused of assault and for having close ties to convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Ferguson praised her former spouse in interviews.
"Fergie spoke about her special bond with the queen, describing her as her ‘total idol,’" the motivational speaker stated. "The reflection of Fergie’s relativity was also announced by the late Queen Elizabeth, who had a lot of affection for her and deemed her worthy of the Royal Windsor funeral."
"[The queen] always respected her mothering of the two princesses and that she ‘stood by her man,' Prince Andrew," she concluded.
Fordwich spoke to Fox News.