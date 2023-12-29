Kate Middleton and Prince William Refuse to Be 'Painted as Absentee Parents'
Prince William and Kate Middleton have gained an increase of responsibility within the British monarchy, but the couple continues to put their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, first.
"We can defend the couple in that this is what it looks like when royals prioritize their children and their home life," Garreth Russell told GB News. "The reason why it seems so low is that the previous generations of royals did not do this, with the result that they were often painted by their children and by many of their subjects as being absentee parents."
The Prince and Princess of Wales are more involved in their little ones' lives than senior-level royals of the past.
"They weren't there enough for their children," he added.
Following the Wales' summer break, the partners were scrutinized for taking a step back from royal duties to spend time with their offspring.
"There inevitably has to be a trade-off in this. You can either have royals who commit to as many engagements as the Queen Mother or The Queen or Prince Philip did," the biographer explained. "But the upshot of that, is that they won't spend as much time day-to-day with their children."
"Or you have royals like Prince William and Catherine, who do less public engagements when they have very young children," he continued.
The pair will continue to balance their work duties and children in the future.
"So either you have royals who continue to work as publicly and as often as they did before, or you have royals who perhaps raise happier families," the author continued.
"And bearing in mind the expectation is that one day William and Catherine will have the fullest schedule of all and hopefully that will be when their children are grown," he shared.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Slammed for 'Not Pulling Their Weight' as They Juggle Royal Responsibilities and Parenthood
- King Charles Spends Quality Time With Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children to 'Nurture Prince George's Future'
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Criticized for Prioritizing Summer With Their Kids Over Royal Duties
Currently, Kate and William are the only members of the brood bringing up the next generation of senior royals.
"It's worth noting, that of all the royals ahead of them, none of them have young children," the writer pointed out. "So this is what it looks like when the family part of the royal family takes precedence for the first time."
"The young Earl of Wessex is a teenager. None of them have children who are Charlotte's and Louis' age," Russell concluded.
The Royal Observer reported Kate is giving George, Charlotte and Louis a lifestyle that compares to her time in Berkshire, where they currently reside.
"Those children look pretty happy with life," a source told an outlet. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that’s how she grew up."
"She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day," the insider added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although some royalists hope to see more of the William and Kate, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe applauded the mom-of-three for her bringing a more traditional lifestyle into The Firm.
"I think what we've seen for some time now is that the model William and Kate are essentially using as a family is the Middleton way," Larcombe said. "It’s that strong family; brothers, sisters, everyone. And it is a tight unit."