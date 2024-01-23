Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Return to the 'Royal Working Unit' Amid Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the U.K. in 2020 and decided to settle down in California, but will the duo ever return to the other side of the pond? During his legal battle against the Home Office, Harry revealed he "felt forced" to leave his native nation, and he hopes his kids will be able to spend more time there.
"I can't envisage a situation where they're back as part of the royal working unit, but I can certainly see it becoming a kind of normal thing for them to keep coming back," Robert Hardman said on GB News.
Since leaving Britain, the Sussexes have publicly attacked the monarchy, but after being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, there have been rumors of the pair looking for a U.K. estate.
“I hope so because, you know, it's a family at the end of the day and they did have so much to give," the author continued. "I mean, when you look back on that sunny day in May 2018 and that sense of promise, all they were going to be doing for the Commonwealth."
Before ascending to the throne, King Charles envisioned he would reign alongside both of his sons, Harry and Prince William, but the Duke of Sussex's abrupt exit changed his plan.
“That's very much what the King had in mind for the future, that there would be this sort of twin track — you'd have William and Catherine, and you'd also have Harry and Meghan," the expert continued.
“Fundamentally, I think everyone's so sad, I think they’re beyond being angry," he noted. "Everyone would like to see some sort of rapprochement.”
Once the Sussexes moved to the U.S., they began to publicize their grievances with the world.
"When you say that the Sussexes are easily offended and you know effectively pretty prickly what do you mean and what have you based that on?" host Isabel Webster asked.
"They're repost to any given situation in their books and their TV interviews, you see time and again that they feel resentful," Hardman stated. "They feel that you know something hasn't gone their way and that this is part of some sort of calculated campaign against them."
In the veteran's scathing memoir, he painted his relationship with William and Charles as fractured, which could be part of the reason he's hesitant to move home.
“Harry writes in his book Spare how no one will return his calls and he can't get through to anyone, and it's just all about me, me, me," the commentator said. “The whole kind of royal machine, if you like, is a team effort and I just think it's very sad because Harry and Meghan had such potential."
“And now when we tend to hear from them on a royal matter, it's just to say how miserable they were being royal," he added.
Aside from his thoughts on the Sussexes' residency status, Hardman wrote about the reports of the pair "never asking" Queen Elizabeth if they could call their daughter Lilibet.
"People have interpreted this idea that the Queen was furious at the appropriation of her name," he said in reference to his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. "She was upset, very upset. And it wasn't to do with the name. It was the fact that afterward, the couple let it be known that she had given her blessing for this name."
"And then Johnny Diamond of the BBC broke the story that the Queen hadn't been asked, she'd been informed," he concluded.