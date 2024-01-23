Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Return to the 'Royal Working Unit' Amid Feud

"I can't envisage a situation where they're back as part of the royal working unit, but I can certainly see it becoming a kind of normal thing for them to keep coming back," Robert Hardman said on GB News.

Since leaving Britain, the Sussexes have publicly attacked the monarchy, but after being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, there have been rumors of the pair looking for a U.K. estate.

“I hope so because, you know, it's a family at the end of the day and they did have so much to give," the author continued. "I mean, when you look back on that sunny day in May 2018 and that sense of promise, all they were going to be doing for the Commonwealth."