Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Concerned' About King Charles and Kate Middleton Amid Royal Health Woes
Will Kate Middleton and King Charles' recent health scares help end the feud between the Windsors and the Sussexes? According to an insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to the senior royals after it was announced that they were both healing from procedures.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," the source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
Kate had an abdominal surgery, and the Princess of Wales is expected to step away from her royal duties until after Easter. While Kate leans on Prince William, Charles will have an operation to correct his enlarged prostate.
OK! previously reported royal experts believe Kate's medical leave will prove how important she is to both the monarchy and the British public.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
The Prince of Wales was spotted visiting his wife in the hospital, and he will focus his energy on Kate and their three children going forward.
"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."
When the Princess of Wales first joined the royal family, she was a shy girl who struggled with public speaking, but over the years, she transformed into one of the most prominent figures within the crown.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
Kate is often praised for her fashion sense and being a relatable presence within The Firm, and in recent years, she and William have taken on additional patronages due to the Sussexes' abrupt exit.
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop continued.
"The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery," she added.
When announcing Kate's condition, the palace urged fans to respect the Wales' privacy.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the official statement read. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
