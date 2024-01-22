Queen Elizabeth Left a 'Secret Letter' for King Charles Shortly Before Her Death

“It was the last one that had gone up to the Queen before her death,” Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. “Like all red boxes, it had just two keys, one for the monarch and the other for her duty private secretary.”

Elizabeth was aware that her health was declining, but she made sure to leave a message for Charles.

“We will probably never know what they said. However, it is clear enough that the Queen had known that the end was imminent and had planned accordingly. Were they final instructions or final farewells? Or both?” Hardman continued. “Elizabeth II had been completing her own last pieces of unfinished business.”