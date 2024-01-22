Prince Harry's Children Will 'Resent' Him for Raising Them in a 'Bubble' Away From the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled the U.K. in 2020, and although the Sussexes have embraced their American lifestyle, royal experts wonder if their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will hate being disconnected from the royal family in the future.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said the two tots are maturing in their "own little bubble" and "might grow older with children that resent the isolation they've created between them and their extended families."
"Lili is not a princess in the United States because we don't have those. She can wear a crown on the local playground but so could anyone," the podcaster told an outlet. "She would not understand the chaos surrounding this story because she is and will likely continue to be so detached from the royal family."
Although Harry's youngsters gained royal titles once King Charles ascended to the throne, their childhoods will probably parallel those of American celebrities instead of their British cousins.
Aside from their place in the line of succession, one commentator claimed the little ones never saw their paternal grandfather, Charles, in 2023.
"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California," Michael Cole said on GB News. "It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren."
"I know for a fact that the King is very keen. He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren," he continued.
OK! previously reported a new royal biography revealed there was an alleged feud going on between Queen Elizabeth and the Sussexes after the couple used her childhood nickname for their daughter, Lilibet.
"One [aide] privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet,' the Queen's childhood nickname," author Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
Despite what Hardman was told by a source, friends of the Sussexes' made it clear that Elizabeth wasn't in the dark about them repurposing the sobriquet.
“Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet,” the insider told an outlet.
“The report is not true. [Harry and Meghan] don’t know where this is coming from,” they continued. “They’re shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same spear campaign that continues against them.”
The variations within the two camp's stories led anchor Cameron Walker to discuss the scandal on GB News.
"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker said. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."
