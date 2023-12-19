Prince Harry Wants to 'Patch Up' His Relationship With His Family Before Christmas

“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.

The royal expert went on to predict that Harry's celebration in the U.S. won't receive more media attention than Prince William and Kate Middleton at Sandringham.

“I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.,” he said. “I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time.”