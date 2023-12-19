Prince Harry Wants to 'Patch Up' His Relationship With His Family Before Christmas
Prince Harry is preparing for another American Christmas, but the Duke of Sussex's anticipated absence in the U.K. could lead to him regretting making amends with his family.
Royal biographer Tom Quinn discussed the upcoming gathering in an interview, and he predicted the prince is looking to reconcile with the Windsors.
“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.
The royal expert went on to predict that Harry's celebration in the U.S. won't receive more media attention than Prince William and Kate Middleton at Sandringham.
“I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.,” he said. “I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time.”
Although Harry won't travel to the other side of the pond, King Charles will be able to spend quality time with his heir, the Prince of Wales.
“I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together, that he at least has a good relationship with one son, and of course with his daughter-in-law,” he added.
Quinn's commentary follows the recent news that Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against the Mirror Group. OK! previously reported the Spare author discussed the win in a statement.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry wrote.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he shared.
Harry began his legal battle in 2019 when he was still a working royal, and it took almost half a decade before the High Court reached a verdict.
"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the Duke of Sussex explained.
"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he penned.
Harry has been open about his contentious relationship with the British press, and he implied he will continue to fight the tabloid industry.
"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry concluded. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."
Quinn spoke to Daily Express.