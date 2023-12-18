Prince Harry 'Needs the Royals More Than They Need Him' Following Christmas Snub
The royal family is preparing to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't expected to attend the gathering — yet, at least.
"I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get toward Christmas Day," royal biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.
A source previously claimed Harry and Meghan were willing to spend the holidays with the royals, but Prince William and Kate Middleton would be opposed to the idea.
"I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.," a source added. "I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time."
Quinn sees Charles' upcoming celebration as the monarch recognizing the bond he has with his heir, the Prince of Wales.
“I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together, that he at least has a good relationship with one son, and of course with his daughter-in-law," he concluded.
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Bower theorized His Majesty was ready to reconcile with Harry.
"For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic," Bower said. “The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage; it’s hard to imagine how to repair it."
“But I’m sure that the King would like a solution,” Bower added.
The commentator believes Harry's dramatic move to the U.S. had an impact on him.
"I think Charles is an emotional man," Bower stated. “He’s only got two sons, and he was pretty close to Harry. I think winning Charles over is very easy for Harry because Charles wants to be won over."
“He wants forgiveness and he wants to have a relationship with his son," the writer continued. "But it’s far too complicated."
A Sussex insider said Meghan was hoping to have a "part-time" homecoming with her in-laws for the season.
The source said the Duchess of Sussex's wishes could "potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry," adding that the Sussexes are "mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited."
Duncan Larcombe said the Wales' grudge against the Sussexes was influenced by Omid Scobie accusing the Princess of Wales and His Majesty of being the royal racists.
"I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger," Larcombe told an outlet when discussing Endgame.
