Prince Harry 'Needs the Royals More Than They Need Him' Following Christmas Snub

"I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get toward Christmas Day," royal biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.

A source previously claimed Harry and Meghan were willing to spend the holidays with the royals, but Prince William and Kate Middleton would be opposed to the idea.

"I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.," a source added. "I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time."