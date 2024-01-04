Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are Not on Speaking Terms' With the Royal Family Except for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

"We have a situation where Meghan is hardly on speaking terms with any member of her family apart from her mother and one niece," royal expert Mark Boardman said in an interview.

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he publicly criticized his brother, Prince William, resulting in the pair's bond being greatly impacted.

"Prince Harry is not on speaking terms with any member of the royal family apart from Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie," he added.