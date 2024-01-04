Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are Not on Speaking Terms' With the Royal Family Except for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020, and the pair publicly distanced themselves from the Windsors. Their last joint royal outing was Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and although the Duke of Sussex attended King Charles' 2023 coronation, Meghan was only seen in the U.K. during a flight layover while headed to the Invictus Games.
"We have a situation where Meghan is hardly on speaking terms with any member of her family apart from her mother and one niece," royal expert Mark Boardman said in an interview.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he publicly criticized his brother, Prince William, resulting in the pair's bond being greatly impacted.
"Prince Harry is not on speaking terms with any member of the royal family apart from Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie," he added.
Although the Sussexes ditched their royal status in 2020, their public image was greatly dissected in 2023 after their Spotify deal fell apart.
"Harry and Meghan have let it be known that they see 2024 as their year of redemption, to which my reaction is good luck with that. It's a trite phrase dreamt up by their Hollywood PR people and in reality means very little. Actions speak louder than words," Boardman explained.
Aside from the couple working on their reputation, the Windsors recently excluded them from their holiday celebration.
"The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch," Boardman continued. "The message was clear — everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan."
OK! previously reported a royal commentator claimed King Charles was disappointed that he never saw Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2023.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole said on GB News.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," Cole continued. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
A British outlet claimed Harry and Meghan contacted His Majesty for his 75th birthday, and Charles was sent videos of Lilibet and Archie celebrating their granddad. The conversation was considered a "turning point" in the trio's connection, but it didn't lead to the Sussexes being invited to Sandringham for Christmas.
“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” the insider revealed.
It's unclear if the partners will attend a royal event in the new year, but it's been theorized that the family will reconcile in 2024.
