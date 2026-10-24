EXCLUSIVE Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Have Already 'Discussed the Possibility of Welcoming More Children' After Second Adoption, Source Says Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown reportedly plans to extend her family even more after her second adoption. Aaron Tinney Oct. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi married in 2024.

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According to one insider, Brown has long regarded motherhood as a central ambition in her life and hopes her growing family will eventually include both adopted and biological children. The source added: "Millie and Jake were delighted by their son's arrival and have already discussed the possibility of welcoming several more children. Their ambitions extend beyond four children, and there is talk Millie would like up to six." Brown announced her son's arrival on Instagram, sharing a photograph of his hand alongside the caption: "Hi little guy!"

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown announced the arrival of her baby boy.

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She and Bongiovi had previously prompted speculation about another arrival during a trip to Italy's Dolomites, where Brown was photographed carrying their daughter while her husband appeared with a baby carrier. Brown has previously spoken openly about her desire to raise a large family, explaining both she and her husband grew up with three siblings. She said: "I really want a big family." Brown added: "I'm one of four. (Jake's) one of four. For me, I don't see having your own child as really any different to adopting. My home is full of love for anyone and anything. Discussing the possibility of having biological children, she said: "Hopefully that's in my future."

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Source: MEGA The actress and Bongiovi began dating in 2021.

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The actress and Bongiovi began dating in 2021, announcing their engagement two years later before marrying in a private ceremony. They subsequently celebrated with a larger wedding in Italy and established a family home away from Hollywood. Their Georgia property also accommodates more than 60 rescued animals, said to include dogs, horses, cattle, sheep and a donkey. Brown's enthusiasm for animal welfare has become an increasingly prominent aspect of her public identity, alongside her acting career and business interests. Despite her international fame, the star has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a domestic life outside the entertainment industry's traditional centers. Another source told us the couple is determined to continue prioritizing their children while managing Brown's demanding professional commitments.

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown shared a glimpse of her kids on social media.