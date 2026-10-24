Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Have Already 'Discussed the Possibility of Welcoming More Children' After Second Adoption, Source Says
Oct. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown is said to be planning to expand her family further after welcoming a second adopted child with husband Jake Bongiovi – with insiders telling OK! the actress could follow Angelina Jolie's lead by raising as many as six children.
The Stranger Things star, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, 64, recently announced the arrival of a baby boy, following their adoption of a daughter in August 2025.
The couple, who married in May 2024, have settled on a farm in Georgia, where they are raising their children alongside an extensive collection of rescued animals.
According to one insider, Brown has long regarded motherhood as a central ambition in her life and hopes her growing family will eventually include both adopted and biological children.
The source added: "Millie and Jake were delighted by their son's arrival and have already discussed the possibility of welcoming several more children. Their ambitions extend beyond four children, and there is talk Millie would like up to six."
Brown announced her son's arrival on Instagram, sharing a photograph of his hand alongside the caption: "Hi little guy!"
She and Bongiovi had previously prompted speculation about another arrival during a trip to Italy's Dolomites, where Brown was photographed carrying their daughter while her husband appeared with a baby carrier.
Brown has previously spoken openly about her desire to raise a large family, explaining both she and her husband grew up with three siblings.
She said: "I really want a big family."
Brown added: "I'm one of four. (Jake's) one of four. For me, I don't see having your own child as really any different to adopting. My home is full of love for anyone and anything.
Discussing the possibility of having biological children, she said: "Hopefully that's in my future."
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The actress and Bongiovi began dating in 2021, announcing their engagement two years later before marrying in a private ceremony.
They subsequently celebrated with a larger wedding in Italy and established a family home away from Hollywood.
Their Georgia property also accommodates more than 60 rescued animals, said to include dogs, horses, cattle, sheep and a donkey.
Brown's enthusiasm for animal welfare has become an increasingly prominent aspect of her public identity, alongside her acting career and business interests.
Despite her international fame, the star has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a domestic life outside the entertainment industry's traditional centers.
Another source told us the couple is determined to continue prioritizing their children while managing Brown's demanding professional commitments.
They added: "Millie intends to resume filming in London, with Jake and their children potentially accompanying her rather than remaining in Georgia."
Brown rose to international prominence playing Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, becoming one of the streaming platform's most recognizable performers.
She subsequently appeared in Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Damsel and The Electric State, establishing a film career alongside her television success.
A source said: "Millie has never been someone who imagined having a conventional Hollywood lifestyle, where everything revolves around film premieres, publicity campaigns and the next big role. She's achieved extraordinary success at a very young age, but becoming a mother has given her a completely different sense of purpose. She's always talked about wanting a house full of children, and the arrival of their little boy has made that ambition even stronger. As far as she's concerned, she and Jake are only at the beginning of building a bigger family."