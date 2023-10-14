'So NOT Presidential': Ron DeSantis Named 'Ron DeBooger' After Politician Is Caught Publicly Picking His Nose
Ron DeSantis’ bad habit?
On Saturday, October 14, a clip of the governor of Florida circulated that displayed the politician repeatedly wiping and picking his nose before a speech.
In the clip, the conservative politician looked stressed as he continually touched his face and seemingly rubbed boogers away.
After the footage was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the public shared their opinion on the Republican’s unhygienic behavior.
“Ron DeBooger yesterday,” one user tweeted along with the video, to which another person replied, “Wow. Glad he’s not preparing my dinner.”
A third user speculated why DeSantis might be touching his nose, saying, “He looks like he's got either covid or the cocaine blues.”
“Sooooo NOT Presidential,” a fourth person declared, while a fifth noted, “That’s disturbing.”
“Has he never heard of tissues!” another added, while a seventh wrote, “If I met him and he stuck his hand out it would be an awkward moment.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time DeSantis has caught some heat. The 2024 presidential candidate is frequently dissed by his rival Donald Trump.
In September, while on Hugh Hewitt's radio show, the former president spoke about what he would say to DeSantis if the 45-year-old was to criticize his response to COVID.
"It's so easy to respond," the 77-year-old began.
"He said he wouldn't let anybody come in. He shut down his beaches. He shut down the entire state. He tries … he has a selective memory. [Gov.] Henry McMaster didn't shut down South Carolina. [Gov.] Kristi Noem didn't shut down South Dakota," Trump said of DeSantis’ pandemic response.
"He shut down Florida. It was tight as a drum. He had vax lines. He was vaxxing everything. Now, he talks about the vaccinations this and that," he continued.
Trump then declared DeSantis as "not in the category" of governors who did a "good job" handling the coronavirus.
"By the way, just so you know, it sounds very negative, third-most in deaths from COVID? Unfortunately, Florida." Trump said. "Florida was third-worst in deaths … that's a horrible, that's a horrible statistic. But that’s a statistic that sort of counts. Ron was the third-worst in terms of actual death from COVID. Ron is No. 3."
The ex-commander-in-chief then explained why he did not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci when he was in power, which DeSantis often points out as a one of Trump's mistakes.
"First of all, you're not allowed," he noted. "No, no, no, Dr. Fauci was there. First of all, he's civil service, and you're not allowed to fire him."
"But forget that because I don't necessarily go by everything … but Dr. Fauci would tell me things, and I wouldn't do them in many cases. But also, he wasn't a big player in my administration. Dr. Fauci became a big player in the administration of Biden. He's a very big player in Biden's administration," the former reality TV star said.