King Charles Skipped Dinner With Prince Harry After Queen Elizabeth's Death as He Was 'Expected to Console the Whole Country'
King Charles quickly composed himself after losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and was able to address U.K. citizens as their newly reigned king. Despite Charles' personal feelings, he skipped dinner with his youngest child, Prince Harry, so he could prioritize his duties.
“You have to remember, losing a second parent is a big thing, becoming the senior generation is a big thing and there he was, expected to console the whole country," a staffer was quoted saying.
After Elizabeth's passing, Charles and Prince William had to quickly adjust to their new roles and responsibilities.
“Harry then joined the family dinner downstairs. Neither his father nor his brother was there, however. The King and Queen Camilla had, by now, returned to Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
“That evening, the couple would be joined for dinner by the new Prince of Wales, who would also stay at Birkhall," he added.
While it was an emotional time for the Windsors, Charles and William had to keep the details of their ascension private.
“The King needed to have vital but discreet discussions with his elder son," the author continued. “In years gone by, such a moment would automatically have included his younger son, too."
Due to Harry's public tell-alls, his role within the monarchy greatly shifted before Elizabeth's passing.
“But not anymore. This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book," he noted. “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.”
In Charles' first speech as the King of England, he honored Elizabeth's legacy and the impact she left on the crown.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said in his address.
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," His Majesty shared. "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the Windsors said goodbye to their monarch, Charles gave a united message that acknowledged Elizabeth's global influence.
"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," the leader stated.
The staffer was quoted by The Telegraph.