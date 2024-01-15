King Charles Skipped Dinner With Prince Harry After Queen Elizabeth's Death as He Was 'Expected to Console the Whole Country'

“You have to remember, losing a second parent is a big thing, becoming the senior generation is a big thing and there he was, expected to console the whole country," a staffer was quoted saying.

After Elizabeth's passing, Charles and Prince William had to quickly adjust to their new roles and responsibilities.

“Harry then joined the family dinner downstairs. Neither his father nor his brother was there, however. The King and Queen Camilla had, by now, returned to Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

“That evening, the couple would be joined for dinner by the new Prince of Wales, who would also stay at Birkhall," he added.