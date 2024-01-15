Prince William Insisted on Participating in 'Awkward' Royal Walkabout Alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
In 2022, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton put their differences aside and honored Queen Elizabeth during a royal walkabout. The group, once known as the "Fab Four," shared their final joint royal appearance during the late monarch's funeral, and one source claimed the Prince of Wales was instrumental in organizing the outing.
“It was very much William’s idea,” Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King New Court. “He had organized it in about two hours flat."
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's relationship was greatly impacted by Harry's public move to the U.S., but William prioritized Elizabeth's legacy over their sibling rivalry.
“He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?'" Hardman continued. “I know he asked a couple of other people, too.”
In a separate royal book, Robert Jobson claimed the Princess of Wales struggled with being reunited with her in-laws.
“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson said in Our King.
While Kate was reportedly uncomfortable, the event was equally as difficult for Meghan according to a body language expert.
“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James told an outlet.
James said the Suits star's “frequent hair flicking suggested some inner anxiety.”
Meghan's public life began during her years as an actress, and she often appears confidant and enthusiastic, but James noticed a difference in her demeanor.
“Usually, we have seen Meghan with a smile plastered on her face, whether it is appropriate or not,” the commentator continued. “But this time, she actually seemed more genuine and humbled."
"There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together," James added. "She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and center, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear."
While interacting with civilians, the Duke of Sussex was often seen reaching out for his wife.
“Harry placed an arm around her and rubbed her back to signal reassurance, but then it was Meghan offering the comforting touches as her husband looked at the flowers and worked the crowd,” she continued. “The couple used a hand clasp to add to the comfort signals, with Meghan stroking Harry’s hand with her thumb within the clasp.”
While Harry helped soothe Meghan's feelings, the Wales' didn't break royal protocol.
“William and Kate rarely touch in public and only seem to hold hands when they are out of the public eye,” James explained. “This is partly to do with tradition, and as the future king and queen, they need to be seen as two individual royals rather than just as a touch-bonded couple like Harry and Meghan."
