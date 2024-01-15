OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Insisted on Participating in 'Awkward' Royal Walkabout Alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

prince william insisted participating walkabout with prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In 2022, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton put their differences aside and honored Queen Elizabeth during a royal walkabout. The group, once known as the "Fab Four," shared their final joint royal appearance during the late monarch's funeral, and one source claimed the Prince of Wales was instrumental in organizing the outing.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william insisted participating walkabout with prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's final royal event was Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

“It was very much William’s idea,” Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King New Court. “He had organized it in about two hours flat."

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's relationship was greatly impacted by Harry's public move to the U.S., but William prioritized Elizabeth's legacy over their sibling rivalry.

“He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?'" Hardman continued. “I know he asked a couple of other people, too.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william insisted participating walkabout with prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were once dubbed the 'Fab Four.'

In a separate royal book, Robert Jobson claimed the Princess of Wales struggled with being reunited with her in-laws.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson said in Our King.

While Kate was reportedly uncomfortable, the event was equally as difficult for Meghan according to a body language expert.

“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James told an outlet.

James said the Suits star's “frequent hair flicking suggested some inner anxiety.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william insisted participating walkabout with prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle appeared 'anxious' during the 2022 royal walkabout.

Meghan's public life began during her years as an actress, and she often appears confidant and enthusiastic, but James noticed a difference in her demeanor.

“Usually, we have seen Meghan with a smile plastered on her face, whether it is appropriate or not,” the commentator continued. “But this time, she actually seemed more genuine and humbled."

"There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together," James added. "She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and center, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear."

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement
prince william insisted participating walkabout with prince harry meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

While interacting with civilians, the Duke of Sussex was often seen reaching out for his wife.

“Harry placed an arm around her and rubbed her back to signal reassurance, but then it was Meghan offering the comforting touches as her husband looked at the flowers and worked the crowd,” she continued. “The couple used a hand clasp to add to the comfort signals, with Meghan stroking Harry’s hand with her thumb within the clasp.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

While Harry helped soothe Meghan's feelings, the Wales' didn't break royal protocol.

“William and Kate rarely touch in public and only seem to hold hands when they are out of the public eye,” James explained. “This is partly to do with tradition, and as the future king and queen, they need to be seen as two individual royals rather than just as a touch-bonded couple like Harry and Meghan."

James spoke to Page Six.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.