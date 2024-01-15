Prince William Insisted on Participating in 'Awkward' Royal Walkabout Alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“It was very much William’s idea,” Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King New Court. “He had organized it in about two hours flat."

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's relationship was greatly impacted by Harry's public move to the U.S., but William prioritized Elizabeth's legacy over their sibling rivalry.

“He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?'" Hardman continued. “I know he asked a couple of other people, too.”