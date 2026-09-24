NEWS Presley Gerber Had Constant Sober Coach Traveling With Him in Months Before Death, Sources Say Source: MEGA Presley Gerber reportedly had a sober coach to provide him with around-the-clock care in the months leading up to his death. OK! Staff Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Presley Gerber reportedly traveled with a sobriety mentor who provided him with constant support. A source told TMZ, “Presley's sober coach was very present in his life over the last several months.” The model died of a suspected overdose on Sunday, September 20.

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Presley Gerber's Death Remains Under Scrutiny as Sources Claim He Had a Sober Coach Before His Demise

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's sober coach reportedly traveled with him before his death.

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Source: MEGA Police did not suspect foul play in Presley Gerber's death.

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Presley Gerber's Family ‘Inconsolable’ After His Sudden Death

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber were reportedly very close.

A source close to the family told Page Six after news spread of Presley's death, “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything.” “They were so close,” another source stated, before adding, “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose.” “They were a tight-knit family and Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted,” they further claimed.