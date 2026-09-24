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Presley Gerber Had Constant Sober Coach Traveling With Him in Months Before Death, Sources Say

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber reportedly had a sober coach to provide him with around-the-clock care in the months leading up to his death.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber reportedly traveled with a sobriety mentor who provided him with constant support.

A source told TMZ, “Presley's sober coach was very present in his life over the last several months.”

The model died of a suspected overdose on Sunday, September 20.

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Presley Gerber's Death Remains Under Scrutiny as Sources Claim He Had a Sober Coach Before His Demise

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Image of Presley Gerber's sober coach reportedly traveled with him before his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's sober coach reportedly traveled with him before his death.

The outlet also noted that, according to the source, “The coach frequently traveled with the model and provided around-the-clock support.”

However, it is unclear whether the coach was present during his stay at the luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, Calif., when he passed away at the age of 27.

The outlet was the first to report his death; he was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and brother to model and actor Kaia Gerber.

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Image of Police did not suspect foul play in Presley Gerber's death.
Source: MEGA

Police did not suspect foul play in Presley Gerber's death.

The authorities reportedly received a call that morning and, upon arriving, “located an unresponsive individual at the location and provided life-saving measures.”

However, after 10 minutes of resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per TMZ, police are currently conducting a drug probe to determine whether the drugs found in his system at the time were prescribed to him or he got them from a friend or dealer.

They also interviewed other patients who were staying at the facility at the time to trace the source of the same.

However, the authorities do not suspect any foul play in his death as of yet.

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Presley Gerber's Family ‘Inconsolable’ After His Sudden Death

Image of Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber were reportedly very close.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber were reportedly very close.

A source close to the family told Page Six after news spread of Presley's death, “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything.”

“They were so close,” another source stated, before adding, “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose.”

They were a tight-knit family and Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted,” they further claimed.

Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly supported Presley Gerber throughout his addiction battle.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly supported Presley Gerber throughout his addiction battle.

Another insider told People, “The family is in total shock right now. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

A different insider explained that his family remained by his side throughout his years-long battle with substance abuse and mental health struggles.

"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” they said.

“Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved,” they added.

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