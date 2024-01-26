King Charles Visits Kate Middleton at the Hospital Before His Surgery
King Charles is being a supportive father-in-law to Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery. His Majesty and Queen Camilla reportedly visited the Princess of Wales at the London Clinic, which is the same hospital he's expected to have his corrective procedure done.
OK! previously reported Charles had an appointment to treat his enlarged prostate while Kate heals from her operation.
“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit," a source told an outlet. Before Charles ascended to the throne, he was the longest-reigning Prince of Wales and he transformed the role's significance. Royal biographer Robert Hardman applauded Charles' commitment to the crown in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Hardman penned.
“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.
Despite the public's concern about His Majesty, a rep made it clear that his diagnosis happens typically in men his age.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," an official statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
On the same day the palace informed fans of Charles' well-being, they announced Kate would be on medical leave until the spring.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate's last royal event before taking a step away from her duties was the royal Christmas walk, and the Princess of Wales was remorseful for the number of public events she would miss in 2024.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the rep added.
Charles' visit was reported by People.