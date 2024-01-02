Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Don't Understand' Why They Cannot Profit Off of the Royal Family Despite Sarah Ferguson Publishing a Tell-All

"The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the royal family," royal commentator Neil Sean said in a YouTube video. "Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."

Although Sarah Ferguson continues to live with Prince Andrew after their divorce and publishing a book, the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and their reputation in America slowly began to crumble.

The Duchess of York found success with her memoir My Story, but the former royal focused on her relationship with the British press instead of her in-laws.