Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Don't Understand' Why They Cannot Profit Off of the Royal Family Despite Sarah Ferguson Publishing a Tell-All
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family and turned to the entertainment industry for refuge and financial mobility.
While developing their production company, Archewell, the couple made millions by revealing intimate details about their feud with the royal family, but an expert thinks the couple is confused by the Windsors' disappointment.
"The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the royal family," royal commentator Neil Sean said in a YouTube video. "Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."
Although Sarah Ferguson continues to live with Prince Andrew after their divorce and publishing a book, the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and their reputation in America slowly began to crumble.
The Duchess of York found success with her memoir My Story, but the former royal focused on her relationship with the British press instead of her in-laws.
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was sad to not be speaking to King Charles and Prince William.
"He said he misses Britain and misses the British way of life, well it is a strange way of showing it," Sean continued. "They have an agenda. That agenda is very unhelpful and hurtful to his family."
In June of 2023, Spotify announced they were parting ways with the duo and pulling the plug on Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes."
OK! previously reported an insider was enthusiastic about the Sussexes' future in Tinseltown despite losing an important deal.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told an outlet. "Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."
The end of Meghan's Spotify series led to an influx of criticism from her peers, but the friend claimed the Duchess of Sussex remains in demand.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Despite Harry and Meghan finding success with their tell-all projects, the spouses are expected to publicly distance themselves from their previous roles.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they continued. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”