Prince Harry Staying at a Hotel During His U.K. Trip 'Made No Sense' After Years of Complaining About Security

prince harry london hotel stay made no sense during security lawsuit
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Prince Harry rushed home to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis, but during Harry's 24-hour stay, he decided to stay at a local hotel instead of a royal residence.

According to an insider, the decision was seen as odd due to his current lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain personnel privileges.

prince harry london hotel stay made no sense during security lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is suing the Home Office for security privileges.

“It’s strange he’s not staying at any royal residences because obviously when they were growing up, they had rooms at Clarence House and at Highgrove,” former royal butler Grant Harrold told an outlet. “Maybe he felt that it was only fair to show that he, I’m guessing, is happy to support himself by staying in a hotel.”

"If he was staying in one of the royal residences, the security is already there," Harrold shared. "If he’s staying at a hotel, then he’ll need his own security team."

The Duke of Sussex often claims he doesn't feel safe in the U.K. after giving up his HRH status in 2020.

prince harry london hotel stay made no sense during security lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in 2023, and since then, the pair hasn't purchased a London property to replace it.

“Obviously, it’s not the best sign if he’s staying at a hotel, because you’d have thought he’d possibly stay with his brother [Prince William] and sister-in-law [Kate Middleton] potentially, or at one of his father’s homes, because let’s face it, there are a few homes,” Harrold explained.

“One of two reasons, either he’s wanting to show he can support himself and he’s grown up enough to fund himself,” he said, adding that it “is probably what he’s doing.”

prince harry london hotel stay made no sense during security lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry didn't visit Prince William during his U.K. trip.

Although Harrold predicted Harry would typically ask the his brother and sister-in-law for help, their relationship has yet to recover from the release of Spare.

“If there is an ongoing fallout between him and his brother, it’s possible that he may not have been given the offer to stay,” he added.

prince harry london hotel stay made no sense during security lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he 'felt forced' to leave the monarchy/

OK! previously reported Harry expressed his concerns about flying to London during his 2023 witness statement.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry told the court.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.

Currently, the Sussexes' children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up in Montecito, Calif., away from the Windsors.

"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.

Harrold spoke to the New York Post.

