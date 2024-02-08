Prince Harry Staying at a Hotel During His U.K. Trip 'Made No Sense' After Years of Complaining About Security

“It’s strange he’s not staying at any royal residences because obviously when they were growing up, they had rooms at Clarence House and at Highgrove,” former royal butler Grant Harrold told an outlet. “Maybe he felt that it was only fair to show that he, I’m guessing, is happy to support himself by staying in a hotel.”

"If he was staying in one of the royal residences, the security is already there," Harrold shared. "If he’s staying at a hotel, then he’ll need his own security team."

The Duke of Sussex often claims he doesn't feel safe in the U.K. after giving up his HRH status in 2020.