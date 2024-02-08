Meghan Markle Is 'Unlikely to Ever Set Foot in the U.K. Again' Despite King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
Meghan Markle publicly struggled with her transition from being an actress in the U.S. to a working duchess, and she hasn't returned to her husband's home country, the U.K., since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Although Prince Harry rushed home to visit his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of Sussex stayed home in California.
“I think this just emphasizes and underlines how [deep] the rift is in the family. I don’t think this is the first sign of the door opening to reconciliation," royal editor Charlie Ray said on TalkTV.
During Harry's 24-hour trip, he failed to see Prince William, and his meeting with Charles was reportedly brief.
“The fact that Harry has been there only for half an hour, it speaks volumes," the commentator continued. "He could have stayed around. Prince William, if he wanted, could have met Harry — maybe not today because he was working, but he hasn’t got any official public duties for the rest of the week."
Although the Prince of Wales is expected to take over his father's public duties, Ray speculated the siblings could've made time for one another.
“He may have private duties, but he could have seen Harry and that again shows how deep the chasm is between the two brothers," he stated. "I am not sure it is going to open any doors for future meetings of peace between Harry and the rest of the family."
"There is going to be no welcome at Adelaide Cottage for Prince Harry from The Waleses," he added.
Despite Harry's time in England being short, it was seen as an olive branch by various royal experts.
“There is an awful lot going under the bridge, and I know lots of families fall out over all sorts of things and sometimes there is a reconciliation and they put everything back, but we are way down that road now," Ray explained. "I am also of the opinion that Meghan is unlikely or rarely ever going to set foot back in the U.K. again."
After relocating to her home state of California, the Suits star opened up about how her experiences in the monarchy were negatively impacted by her biracial identity.
"And I think for us, it's very different, because we're light-skinned," Meghan told Mariah Carey in an episode of "Archetypes." "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a White woman. You sort of fit in between."
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," the mom-of-two explained, referencing her romance with the Duke of Sussex. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."