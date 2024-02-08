Meghan Markle Is 'Unlikely to Ever Set Foot in the U.K. Again' Despite King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

“I think this just emphasizes and underlines how [deep] the rift is in the family. I don’t think this is the first sign of the door opening to reconciliation," royal editor Charlie Ray said on TalkTV.

During Harry's 24-hour trip, he failed to see Prince William, and his meeting with Charles was reportedly brief.

“The fact that Harry has been there only for half an hour, it speaks volumes," the commentator continued. "He could have stayed around. Prince William, if he wanted, could have met Harry — maybe not today because he was working, but he hasn’t got any official public duties for the rest of the week."