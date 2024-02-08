Prince William Fears Meeting With Prince Harry 'Because He Doesn't Want Stories Sold'

Royal expert Angela Levin shared that William has “stopped everything to do with Harry."

“He knows that he will use conversations to get more publicity," she told GB News. “He would also use it to be able to sell anything that William said to him and make money that way with Netflix."

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he painted the Prince of Wales as violent and ill-tempered, and their bond has yet to recover from it.

“Harry’s behavior is beyond imagination. If your father is ill or someone you care about is ill, you try and make it something they would want," the biographer continued. “You would say, ‘I would love to come, tell me when it suits you.'"