Prince William Fears Meeting With Prince Harry 'Because He Doesn't Want Stories Sold'
Prince Harry recently returned to California after visiting his father, King Charles, in the U.K. — days after the palace announced he was diagnosed with cancer. Although Harry was able to meet with Charles, he didn't see Prince William or Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales' recent abdominal surgery.
Royal expert Angela Levin shared that William has “stopped everything to do with Harry."
“He knows that he will use conversations to get more publicity," she told GB News. “He would also use it to be able to sell anything that William said to him and make money that way with Netflix."
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he painted the Prince of Wales as violent and ill-tempered, and their bond has yet to recover from it.
“Harry’s behavior is beyond imagination. If your father is ill or someone you care about is ill, you try and make it something they would want," the biographer continued. “You would say, ‘I would love to come, tell me when it suits you.'"
OK! previously reported a source close to the Windsors believes the Duke of Sussex's trip is the beginning of a new chapter for the family.
“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider told an outlet.
“I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute," the source noted.
Biographer Katie Nicholl shared in an interview how Harry's 24-hour visit will shift his perspective going forward.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," biographer Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The editor believes the former Prince of Wales "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the gathering was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Since Harry's 2020 move to the U.S., he's spent minimal time with the Windsors.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl noted.