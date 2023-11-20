'Things Have Gone Too Far': Kate Middleton Is 'Not Ready' to Forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K., the Sussexes depicted Kate Middleton as rigid in their various tell-alls, and now sources close to the Princess of Wales claim she isn't willing to reconcile with her American-based in-laws just yet.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet that Kate is "not ready" to spend time with the Sussexes.
"I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry's brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements [in his memoir Spare]," Bond explained.
A friend of Kate's revealed she was offended by the Sussexes' words.
"Things have gone too far and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted," the source noted. "No desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan."
A confidant shared that Kate won't make amends, but William hopes to reconnect with Harry.
"Too much has happened, and she's not ready yet," an insider stated. "William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they're not speaking right now."
"So when that will happen is still uncertain," the source concluded.
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan discussed the cultural clash she experienced during her first meeting with the duo.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
The Suits star later chatted about the difference in the Windsors' demeanor.
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she continued. "So glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”
Upon meeting Queen Elizabeth, Meghan was surprised to learn she was required to bow to her.
“My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met,” Harry said. “She [Meghan] had no idea what it all consisted of. It was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”
“I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before,” Meghan chimed in.
“We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!’ We were driving up and he said, ‘You know how to curtsey, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke," she concluded.
