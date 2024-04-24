Prince Harry Enjoyed Partying Until 4 A.M. at Glastonbury Festival Years Before Marrying Meghan Markle

Eavis was knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, April 23, because of his work in the music industry and charity. Following receiving the distinction, the businessman discussed the Duke of Sussex and his father attending his popular music event.

“Prince Harry was great actually," he noted. “I recommended he should go on into the night, because the nightlife is what Glastonbury is all about. At three o’clock in the afternoon, you don’t get it."

“I told him to get his taxi driver to come back at five o’clock in the morning and do you know what? He lasted until four in the morning. His friends were all having a great time," Eavis continued. "He didn’t want to make a formal thing of being here.”