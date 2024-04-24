Prince Harry Enjoyed Partying Until 4 A.M. at Glastonbury Festival Years Before Marrying Meghan Markle
Prince Harry had a reputation for partying before marrying his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Duke of Sussex once enjoyed a night out at the Glastonbury Festival with founder Michael Eavis until the wee hours of the night.
"Harry jumped the fence," Eavis previously said. “The King came once, Prince Charles. And Harry – I think he jumped the fence I should think."
“I’ve got spies everywhere. No, I’ve got security all over the place actually. He enjoyed it. (The then) Prince Charles enjoyed it as well actually. He (Harry) only came once. That was the old Prince Harry, before he went to America," Eavis added.
Eavis was knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, April 23, because of his work in the music industry and charity. Following receiving the distinction, the businessman discussed the Duke of Sussex and his father attending his popular music event.
“Prince Harry was great actually," he noted. “I recommended he should go on into the night, because the nightlife is what Glastonbury is all about. At three o’clock in the afternoon, you don’t get it."
“I told him to get his taxi driver to come back at five o’clock in the morning and do you know what? He lasted until four in the morning. His friends were all having a great time," Eavis continued. "He didn’t want to make a formal thing of being here.”
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Quinn interviewed Harry's former classmates for Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, and Harry's inner circle claimed he changed once Meghan entered his life.
“They think real country people are defined by the fact that they shoot things. And if you go to a school like Eton, you don’t get a broad social mix. It’s only people from the old English aristocracy who are very conservative… This is the world that Harry grew up in. His only friends were the sons and some daughters of the old English aristocracy who are all like this. And so, his world was limited by that," Quinn wrote.
"He was funny, a bit cynical and great company because, like the rest of us, he made jokes that we are no longer allowed to make," the insider added. "After Meghan came along, he changed completely into what he would once have been the first to mock: a sort of Guardian-reading tree-hugger. It was all Meghan’s influence. We used to joke that she must be very good in bed to have turned his head that far."
Harry's former Eton cronies were “stunned" by how much the American actress changed the veteran.
"His friends were horrified because it was almost as if he’d gone over to the enemy," Quinn said.
"They were very rude about it. When Harry met Meghan, they got close very quickly. Harry wanted her to meet his friends. It never occurred to him that she might think they were awful, that they would make racist jokes. Harry once famously went to a party dressed up as a Nazi,” he added, referring Harry’s controversial past.
Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't fond of Harry's pals.
"Meghan spent the day apparently telling them that they couldn’t make these awful jokes. One of them said at the end of the day, after meeting Meghan, they exchanged messages, not with Harry and Meghan, but with each other saying, ‘Why is Harry going out with this awful woman? She’s a tree-hugger. She’s obsessed with being woke.’ But I think Harry’s world was very split. And Meghan is a very powerful personality. Everyone says it," Quinn shared.
Eavis was quoted by The Mirror.