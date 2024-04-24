OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in an 'Informational Blackout' as Royals Focus on Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Battles

meghan markle prince harry informational blackout kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA, @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer at the same time, and one royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out of the loop amid the royal health crises.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry informational blackout kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the royal family, it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people," Maureen Callahan told GB News. "What's true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate."

"They have really no idea, it seems, what's going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry informational blackout kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly out of the royal loop.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry informational blackout kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry informational blackout kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and King Charles will undergo cancer treatment at the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Sussexes aren't a part of the Princess of Wales' inner circle, the royal rebels released a statement in support of Kate.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Kate and William are adjusting to their new normal as the mom-of-three focuses on her health.

“They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo,” said a source. “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line!”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.