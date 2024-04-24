Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in an 'Informational Blackout' as Royals Focus on Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Battles
Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer at the same time, and one royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out of the loop amid the royal health crises.
"The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the royal family, it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people," Maureen Callahan told GB News. "What's true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate."
"They have really no idea, it seems, what's going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer," she added.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Although the Sussexes aren't a part of the Princess of Wales' inner circle, the royal rebels released a statement in support of Kate.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.
OK! previously reported Kate and William are adjusting to their new normal as the mom-of-three focuses on her health.
“They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo,” said a source. “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line!”