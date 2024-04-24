Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in an 'Informational Blackout' as Royals Focus on Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Battles

"The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the royal family, it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people," Maureen Callahan told GB News. "What's true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate."

"They have really no idea, it seems, what's going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer," she added.