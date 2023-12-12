Prince Harry Hit With a Whopping $60,000 Legal Bill After Courtroom Loss in His Ongoing Libel Case
Prince Harry's legal battle against the U.K. tabloid industry continues to escalate, as the Duke of Sussex's libel suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd. has gone to trial. Now, he's been reportedly hit with a $60,000 legal bill in the process.
Harry initially hoped for the pursuit to be thrown out, but a judge ruled that the media company should have the opportunity to prove their 2022 article about Harry's battle with the Home Office was factual.
Harry accused the publisher of releasing information that was “fundamentally inaccurate.”
OK! previously reported the outlet claimed Harry "tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret," but his "PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute."
"The Defendant [ANL] has a real prospect, at trial, of demonstrating that the Duke of Sussex had not made an offer to the Government to pay for his security before he began his proceedings for judicial review," Justice Nicklin said in his judgment.
Aside from Harry's issues with the outlet, the Duke of Sussex is currently attempting to have personnel in the U.K., and his desire to feel protected in his home country was criticized by royalists.
“It boils down to essentially Prince Harry, believing that he's entitled to all of the perks and privileges of royalty without any of the obligations and responsibility," Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said on GB News.
The historian noticed the cultural significance of Harry's litigious activity.
“It's also actually worth pointing out that this is Prince Harry taking his father's government to court. And that's completely without precedent, we’ve never seen a royal do anything like this," he stated.
When Harry left The Firm in 2020, he was stripped of his HRH status and aspects of his royal birthright, but now that he's based in California, he's hoping to be guarded while visiting the U.K.
“Prince Harry is alleging that he's been treated unfairly, that he's been singled out," Heydel-Mankoo explained. "The Home Office is quite clear and refutes that and says, you are no longer a working member of the royal family and therefore your security status must be downgraded.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Harry's fears, Heydel-Mankoo noted that several celebrities continue to visit England without experiencing a threat to their safety.
“One of the reasons we’ve heard was because he didn't think that the security would be sufficient for him, but it was fine for the President of France," he said. "They made no complaints about that. The First Lady of America didn't have any problems with security."
“For some reason, Harry thinks that he's a special case. And he has to realize, of course, that he's no longer as important as he once was," he added.
The bill was reported by The Daily Beast.