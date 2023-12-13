Prince Harry 'Effectively Eroded Any Possibility' of Resolving Royal Family Feud After Omid Scobie Rehashes Royal Racist Scandal in His Book

Currently, Harry is fighting the U.K. government in an attempt to retain his personnel while he's in the country. Harry admitted to being anxious about traveling to England with his kids, but the Home Office said they would make "bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him" on a case-by-case basis.

Krakue didn't agree with the way Harry framed his current legal battle with the Home Office in his witness statement.

"To paint this picture that he wouldn't receive any security is not the case," the journalist added. "It was going to be on an if and when basis so he wouldn't get the 24/7 security that working members of the royal family get."