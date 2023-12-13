Prince Harry 'Effectively Eroded Any Possibility' of Resolving Royal Family Feud After Omid Scobie Rehashes Royal Racist Scandal in His Book
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, rehashes many of the most recent royal family scandals including the infamous royal racists' comment.
Dutch copies of Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of discussing Prince Archie's skin tone, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence might've cemented their place within the royal family.
"I really don’t understand on what planet he thinks his behavior over the last few years would be conducive to any sort of relationship with his family,'' royal expert Esther Krakue said in an interview while discussing the Endgame aftermath.
According to Krakue, Harry has "effectively eroded any possibility" of reconciling with the Windsors.
Aside from Scobie's "investigation," Harry and Meghan released carious tell-all projects which greatly impacted their connection to the royals.
"Most people are saying if they had a family member that behaved in the way Meghan and Harry have, there’s no relationship there to be salvaged," the commentator continued. "I really think he’s deluded himself into thinking he can have it all."
Currently, Harry is fighting the U.K. government in an attempt to retain his personnel while he's in the country. Harry admitted to being anxious about traveling to England with his kids, but the Home Office said they would make "bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him" on a case-by-case basis.
Krakue didn't agree with the way Harry framed his current legal battle with the Home Office in his witness statement.
"To paint this picture that he wouldn't receive any security is not the case," the journalist added. "It was going to be on an if and when basis so he wouldn't get the 24/7 security that working members of the royal family get."
In Harry's testimony, he admitted that he felt pushed out of his role before moving to the U.S.
"He gave a very heartfelt testimony via his solicitor saying the U.K. was his home, that he and Meghan didn't want to step down from royal duties but they felt forced out," Krakue explained. "They didn't have any choice."
OK! previously reported Harry was openly disappointed about the lack of time Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet spend in England due to the ongoing threats the Sussexes receive from extremists.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the father-of-two explained.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he concluded
Krakue spoke to Sky News Australia.