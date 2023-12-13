Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' Blasted for Being 'Blatantly Untrue' After Author Accused Sophie Wessex of Being a 'Casual Bigot'

"Whether it was a 'joke' (as a source close to Edward and Sophie later claimed it was) or not, the comments about the world’s most successful Black woman and one of the biggest faces in entertainment made them seem stuffy or tin-eared at best, and casually bigoted at worst," Scobie said in reference to Sophie and Prince Edward pretending to not know about Meghan and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Sophie was criticized after she alluded to Winfrey not being a household name in the U.K.

“You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she (Oprah) is. Certainly not in this country, anyway," she admitted.