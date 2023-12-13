Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' Blasted for Being 'Blatantly Untrue' After Author Accused Sophie Wessex of Being a 'Casual Bigot'
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, rehashed the infamous royal racists scandal, and the author attempted to depict Sophie Wessex as prejudiced.
"Whether it was a 'joke' (as a source close to Edward and Sophie later claimed it was) or not, the comments about the world’s most successful Black woman and one of the biggest faces in entertainment made them seem stuffy or tin-eared at best, and casually bigoted at worst," Scobie said in reference to Sophie and Prince Edward pretending to not know about Meghan and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.
Sophie was criticized after she alluded to Winfrey not being a household name in the U.K.
“You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she (Oprah) is. Certainly not in this country, anyway," she admitted.
Scobie called Sophie's response a reflection of an "intolerant organization steeped in bigotry and privilege.” Despite Scobie's words, a royal insider shut down the assertion and called it "blatantly untrue."
Shortly after Meghan joined the family, Queen Elizabeth hoped she would view Sophie as a mentor, but the Duchess of Sussex wasn't enthusiastic about receiving guidance from anyone other than her husband.
“It was just the two of them and they talked for hours,“ a source said when asked about the royal wives meeting. “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice."
Scobie had a negative depiction of the Duchess of Edinburgh's relationship with Meghan, but those close to the former PR expert claimed she was initially fond of the Suits star.
“Sophie found Meghan likable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals," the insider admitted.
“She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan," the source revealed. "As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (where Meghan was then living with Harry and is less than half an hour from Bagshot).”
When Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the American actress reminded many people of Sophie due to their humble beginnings and successful careers.
Although the Sussexes had a fast-paced romance, Sophie and Edward enjoyed a five-year courtship before walking down the aisle.
“Remember I’d had five years to adjust to royal life," Sophie said in an interview. "And for our six-month engagement, I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. It took me a while to find my feet."
In Meghan's 2021 tell-all with Winfrey, she asserted that her royal resource was Harry.
"I didn’t do any research about what that would mean," Meghan admitted. "I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."
Sources were quoted by The Sun.