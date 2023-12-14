Sophie Wessex Is 'Furious' After Being Dragged Into Omid Scobie's Royal Racists Scandal
Omid Scobie reignited the infamous royal racists scandal after Dutch copies of Endgame accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion.
Although their names have since been redacted, the "investigation" painted Sophie Wessex as prejudiced after she pretended not to know who Oprah Winfrey was in 2021.
A source claimed Sophie was "furious" when she learned Scobie had labeled her as problematic.
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in their 2021 CBS special, Sophie and Prince Edward pretended to be completely unaware of it. Shortly after the couple claimed they knew nothing about the broadcast, the Duchess of Edinburgh defended a palace employee who hadn't heard of the American talk show host.
“You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she (Oprah) is," Sophie said at the time. "Certainly not in this country, anyway.”
Although much of Sophie and Edward's comments were intended to be light-hearted, Scobie took offense to it.
"Whether it was a 'joke' (as a source close to Edward and Sophie later claimed it was) or not, the comments about the world’s most successful Black woman and one of the biggest faces in entertainment made them seem stuffy or tin-eared at best, and casually bigoted at worst," he wrote.
Despite Scobie's depiction of Sophie, her friend claimed she was fond of Meghan before she decided to leave the monarchy.
“It was just the two of them at and they talked for hours,“ the insider told an outlet. “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice."
Sophie and Meghan had similar introductions to The Firm, as both women had successful careers before marrying their princes.
“Sophie found Meghan likable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals," the source continued.
“She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan. As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (where Meghan was then living with Harry and is less than half an hour from Bagshot).”
Due to Sophie and Meghan's backgrounds, Queen Elizabeth hoped Meghan would see her as a guide.
'It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it' – that was Her Majesty's experience going back many years," Gyles Brandreth wrote in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.
"To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. 'Sophie can help show you the ropes," Brandreth continued. “But Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help. She had Harry."
Sources spoke to The Sun.