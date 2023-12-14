Sophie Wessex Is 'Furious' After Being Dragged Into Omid Scobie's Royal Racists Scandal

A source claimed Sophie was "furious" when she learned Scobie had labeled her as problematic.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in their 2021 CBS special, Sophie and Prince Edward pretended to be completely unaware of it. Shortly after the couple claimed they knew nothing about the broadcast, the Duchess of Edinburgh defended a palace employee who hadn't heard of the American talk show host.

“You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she (Oprah) is," Sophie said at the time. "Certainly not in this country, anyway.”