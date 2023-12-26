OK Magazine
Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to 'The Crown' Star Dominic West After He Said 'Too Much' During an Interview

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Prince Harry was once a fan of The Crown, but it looks like the Duke of Sussex burned a bridge with one of the show's stars. Dominic West previously gushed over Harry's support of the program, but the duo lost contact after the actor's 2014 interview.

Source: NETFLIX

'The Crown' is a fictional show based on the British royal family.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” West said on Sunday Morning.

“I think I was asked what we did," West continued. "[And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry admitted to watching 'The Crown' while promoting 'Spare.'

In 2014, West was asked about the Duke of Sussex's influence on the program.

“[Harry] was very much part of the team,” West said at the time.

“He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder," he added.

Source: MEGA

Dominic West portrays King Charles in 'The Crown.'

West's confession follows Harry's recent legal victory in his phone hacking lawsuit. OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex celebrated the win with fans in a statement.

"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry penned.

It took the father-of-two almost half a decade to reach a verdict.

"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the Spare author explained.

"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been a vocal critic of the British media.

The veteran is a vocal critic of the British media, and he implied that his quest for change would continue after receiving the court award of $180,000 in damages.

"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry concluded. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

The media conglomerate took accountability for the actions of its journalists and supported the High Court's ruling.

"We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago," the Mirror Group said. "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt explained the reasoning behind his decision.

Fancourt stated the Mirror Group "only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered" and "was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behavior of the press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all."

"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper," Fancourt said.

West was quoted by Page Six.

