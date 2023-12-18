Kate Middleton's Uncle Pulls the Plug on His Explosive Tell-All After Carole Middleton Intervened
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith was rumored to be working on an explosive tell-all to rival Prince Harry's Spare, but it's been reported the businessman pulled the plug on the anticipated project.
“Gary is now focused on writing a book about his business ventures and how he became so successful,” a source told a publication.
Sources speculated that Goldsmith was looking to defend the Princess of Wales after the Sussexes branded her as "formal" and unaccepting of Meghan Markle.
“Writing about private family secrets or including details about a feud with Harry and Meghan just didn’t make sense following all the antics that have gone on in recent years," the source continued. "It’s best to put that chapter well and truly behind them.”
According to the insider, Carol Middleton influenced her sibling to move in a different direction.
“Members of the Middleton family reached out to make sure there wasn’t going to be any surprises,” the source continued.
“Harry and Meghan will be relieved by the news that Gary has decided to focus his new book on his business ventures instead," they revealed. "There was a fear that it could have triggered a second book from the Sussexes in retaliation.”
Gary was expected to acknowledge the accusations Harry made in his memoir, but according to a royal confidant, he won't address them anymore.
“There were plans to include details about the Sussexes but that has now been shelved. There is no point fanning the flames,” the source noted.
OK! previously reported the whispers of Gary's plan went against royal protocol, as it was assumed Prince William and the Princess of Wales wouldn't publicly acknowledge it.
"When [Prince] Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident [Prince] William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future king to do so," the insider admitted in an interview.
Harry wrote about Kate and Meghan's compatibility, and the Princess of Wales never released a statement about what occurred.
"Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family," they said. "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan."
Goldsmith's shelved chapters would've provided a Middleton family member's perspective on the famous schism.
"He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details," the source continued. "But it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare.”
