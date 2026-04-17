Sarah Ferguson Weighing Up Huge TV Move That Could 'Lay Waste to the Royal Family Forever'

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson remained out of sight after her reported links to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

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According to sources, the financial pressure of sustaining her lifestyle after years within the royal orbit has intensified her search for new opportunities. An insider told us: "Sarah is considering what many within royal circles would regard as a highly risky and provocative move into the world of reality television, and there is a growing sense that if she commits to it and chooses to be completely candid, the repercussions could be profound. She has been made offers, and they have planted seeds in her head. While nothing may actually come off, many fear that by speaking openly about her experiences with the royal family, she could effectively lay waste to the institution forever, because there is a strong expectation she would not shy away from discussing sensitive or controversial issues. Basically, she knows where the bodies are buried and would be compelled to tell all for her paychecks. That prospect has sparked considerable unease within the institution, with real concern about how far she might go once given that kind of platform."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly eyeing a move to TV.

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The source added: "The possibility of Sarah leading a reality series in which she openly dissects her life within the royal orbit is being viewed as potentially catastrophic. It goes far beyond simple entertainment – the worry centers on the exposure of private, deeply personal matters that have until now remained behind closed doors. There is a genuine sense of anxiety that such a project could trigger a wave of fallout, not just in terms of public perception, but in the strain it could place on already fragile relationships within the family." Sources say Ferguson has spent recent months reassessing her options after a period of initial shock following her removal from royal life. One insider said: "Sarah has undergone a noticeable shift in mindset over recent months. Where there was initially a sense of uncertainty and even overwhelm about what her future might look like, that has gradually been replaced by a more determined, almost defiant attitude. She knows she needs to secure her future financially, and the fear is she could go to extremes to do so."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly spent recent months reassessing her options after losing her titles.

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Sources added she has been consulting with brand and crisis consultants. There is also the possibility Ferguson could end up appearing on formats such as The Traitors and Big Brother, though others say it is unlikely. One source said: "The unease is not centered on any single television idea or proposal, but on the broader question of how far Sarah might be willing to go if she fully commits to this path of securing her future financially. There is a growing perception among those familiar with the situation that she could be prepared to cross lines that would make the rest of the royal family very, very uncomfortable."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson could reportedly appear on 'The Traitors' and 'Big Brother.'