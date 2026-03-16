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Megyn Kelly Claims Savannah Guthrie Is 'Livid' Over Accusations Against Sister and Brother-in-Law in Mom's Disappearance: 'Can You Blame Her?'

composite photo of megyn kelly, nancy guthrie and savannah guthrie with sister annie guthrie
Source: megyn kelly/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 'Today' anchor is said to be fuming over reports that her sister and brother-in-law had something to do with her mom's alleged kidnapping.

March 16 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

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Today show star Savannah Guthrie is reportedly furious over claims that her sister and brother-in-law are involved in her mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Former NBC anchor Megyn Kelly revealed on her show last week that Savannah, 54, was left outraged after fellow journalist Ashleigh Banfield alleged Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni was the "prime suspect" in her alleged abduction on February 1.

"I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield," Megyn said on Thursday, March 12. "But I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law."

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Source: megyn kelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly addressed the suspicion surrounding Savannah Guthrie's sister and brother-in-law.

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'She Genuinely Doesn't Believe They Had Anything to Do With It'

image of Annie Guthrie and her husband were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Annie Guthrie and her husband were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive.

"Can you blame her?" the Fox News alum continued. "I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it."

Savannah's older sister, Annie, and her husband, were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive on the evening of January 31, per a timeline of events.

After having dinner with the couple, the 84-year-old is believed to have been dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home shortly before 10 p.m., with investigators finding that her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m.

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Ashleigh Banfield Claimed Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Was a Prime Suspect

image of Ashleigh Banfield claimed investigators were eyeing Savannah's brother-in-law early on.
Source: Ashleigh Banfield/youtube; Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Ashleigh Banfield claimed investigators were eyeing Savannah's brother-in-law early on.

Days after she was reported missing, Ashleigh claimed on her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast that her law enforcement source said authorities were looking at Tommaso.

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated in a post on February 16 that all of Nancy's relatives had been cleared as possible suspects in her disappearance.

Despite the sheriff's statement, the theory that Savannah's sister and brother-in-law had something to do with Nancy's alleged kidnapping has prevailed.

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Why Do Investigators Have Annie Guthrie's Car?

image of Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.

Online sleuths continue to question why Annie and Tommaso's car remains in law enforcement custody after it was seized early on in the investigation.

An outlet reported on Wednesday, March 11, that authorities confirmed the blue Honda CR‑V had not yet been released to the family, a detail in the case that has caused suspicion.

Former SWAT commander Bob Krygier explained why investigators may still be holding onto the vehicle, telling Parade, "It probably boils down to something as simple as they gave the original scene back too soon, so investigators want to make sure they cover every possibility."

Investigators Found DNA at Nancy Guthrie's Home

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks now.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks now.

"Investigators need to maintain the integrity of any evidence that might be on the car or in the car," Bob added.

Speculation aside, the FBI released surveillance footage of a masked suspect at Nancy's home around the time she went missing and revealed DNA evidence was discovered at the crime scene. However, experts are still analyzing it.

Billboards have also been popping up across Arizona and neighboring states to aid in the search.

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