TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Claims Savannah Guthrie Is 'Livid' Over Accusations Against Sister and Brother-in-Law in Mom's Disappearance: 'Can You Blame Her?' Source: megyn kelly/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram The 'Today' anchor is said to be fuming over reports that her sister and brother-in-law had something to do with her mom's alleged kidnapping. Allie Fasanella March 16 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Today show star Savannah Guthrie is reportedly furious over claims that her sister and brother-in-law are involved in her mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Former NBC anchor Megyn Kelly revealed on her show last week that Savannah, 54, was left outraged after fellow journalist Ashleigh Banfield alleged Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni was the "prime suspect" in her alleged abduction on February 1. "I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield," Megyn said on Thursday, March 12. "But I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law."

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Source: megyn kelly/youtube Megyn Kelly addressed the suspicion surrounding Savannah Guthrie's sister and brother-in-law.

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'She Genuinely Doesn't Believe They Had Anything to Do With It'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Annie Guthrie and her husband were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive.

"Can you blame her?" the Fox News alum continued. "I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it." Savannah's older sister, Annie, and her husband, were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive on the evening of January 31, per a timeline of events. After having dinner with the couple, the 84-year-old is believed to have been dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home shortly before 10 p.m., with investigators finding that her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m.

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Ashleigh Banfield Claimed Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Was a Prime Suspect

Source: Ashleigh Banfield/youtube; Annie Guthrie/Facebook Ashleigh Banfield claimed investigators were eyeing Savannah's brother-in-law early on.

Days after she was reported missing, Ashleigh claimed on her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast that her law enforcement source said authorities were looking at Tommaso. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated in a post on February 16 that all of Nancy's relatives had been cleared as possible suspects in her disappearance. Despite the sheriff's statement, the theory that Savannah's sister and brother-in-law had something to do with Nancy's alleged kidnapping has prevailed.

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Why Do Investigators Have Annie Guthrie's Car?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.

Online sleuths continue to question why Annie and Tommaso's car remains in law enforcement custody after it was seized early on in the investigation. An outlet reported on Wednesday, March 11, that authorities confirmed the blue Honda CR‑V had not yet been released to the family, a detail in the case that has caused suspicion. Former SWAT commander Bob Krygier explained why investigators may still be holding onto the vehicle, telling Parade, "It probably boils down to something as simple as they gave the original scene back too soon, so investigators want to make sure they cover every possibility."

Investigators Found DNA at Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks now.