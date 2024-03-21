OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Claims MAGA Supporters Have Grown 'Vicious' Since Being 'Encouraged' by Donald Trump

Mar. 21 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels has received more threatening messages from MAGA supporters since Donald Trump's bombshell March 2023 indictment.

During an appearance on The View, the adult film star said she believed Trump fans are "more vicious" now because they've been "encouraged and commended" for their behavior.

donald trump million new york fraud practical impossibility
Donald Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

"This time around, it’s not as many [threatening supporters]. But they’re worse, and they’re not hiding," she told the panel. "I’ve had people text me from their actual phone number."

"And I’m just like, 'Of course you’re a Trump supporter because you’re not even good at being bad,'" she quipped. "They’ve been rewarded. I’ve said in some interview or somewhere I believe that they’re more like suicide bombers this time around, where they honestly, truly believe that they are being patriotic and that I am, like, the devil."

stormy daniels will testify donald trump hush money case
Stormy Daniels agreed to testify against Trump in court.

As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment he sent her prior to the 2016 election in order to keep her from speaking about their alleged sexual relationship.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

donald trump rages joe biden fani willis jimmy kimmel rants
Daniels claimed Trump supporters had gotten more 'vicious.'

When asked why she was willing to take the payment in the first place, in a clip from the upcoming Peacock documentary titled Stormy, the 45-year-old said it was partially for her own safety.

She noted she wanted to "keep the story from coming out so that it would not hurt my husband and my daughter," and so that she wouldn't lose her life.

"There would be a paper trail and money trail linking me to Donald Trump so that he could not have me killed," she explained.

stormy daniels doc michael avenatti earned trust steal money
Daniels received $130,000 payment from Trump before the 2016 election.

As OK! previously reported, Daniels claimed she was "f------ terrified" when people started to approach her about her dealings with the embattled ex-prez.

"My friend was like, 'You might actually have a problem. I don’t want to scare you, but based on the things you’ve told me. You’re the whole Republican party’s problem. And they like to make their problems go away,'" she explained in a clip of the documentary.

"I was very relieved when [her former manager Gina Rodriguez] started reaching out and offering me the chance to keep it quiet," she added. "I mean, people have been suspiciously killed for political reasons."

