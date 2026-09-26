EXCLUSIVE Sydney Sweeney Tipped to Play Britney Spears in New Biopic, Claims Insider: 'She Has the Profile and Range' Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being eyed to play Britney Spears in the singer's new biopic. Aaron Tinney Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is allegedly the lead contender for Britney Spears' biopic.

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Our insider added: "The bigger change is that the movie itself has found a clearer creative path. Britney had understandable reservations about reopening intensely personal periods of her life, but discussions have become more productive. The intention is to tell the story from her perspective, with the difficult family dynamics and the restrictions she experienced sitting alongside the scale, excitement and cultural impact of her music." Spears, 44, is expected to have significant input into the adaptation, which will trace her rise from young performer to global pop phenomenon and examine the 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, 74. The arrangement ended in 2021 after a high-profile legal battle.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in 2021.

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Liz recently described Britney's 2023 memoir as emotionally powerful. She said: "That audiobook, if people haven't listened to it, is one of the best audiobooks that's ever been made. It's like a monologue." She added Britney's words "broke my heart in so many ways" and said she had been revisiting music from the singer's breakthrough era while preparing to write.

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Liz said: "I have been listening to a lot of music that was happening around the time that she was making music. That's out of necessity. I just want to get the feeling of that moment in time or just remind myself." Millie has previously spoken about wanting to portray Britney. Chatting to Drew Barrymore, she said: "Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she young... I see the scramble for words. And I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only." Music is expected to be central to the film, with Britney's catalog providing the backdrop to the story.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears' music catalog will add backdrop to the biopic.