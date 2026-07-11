Taylor Sheridan, 'Hot Ones' and 'Matlock' Lead 2026 Emmy Snubs
July 11 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
The Emmy nominations are out, which means the snub list is, too.
While The Pitt, Hacks, Pluribus, Widow’s Bay and Love Story had major mornings, several high-profile shows and performers were left on the outside. Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire was once again largely overlooked, Hot Ones failed to break into the newly merged variety category, and several expected acting contenders missed the cut.
The result is an Emmy field with familiar favorites, a few surprises and some glaring omissions.
Taylor Sheridan Misses Again
After years of Sheridan’s shows struggling to land major Emmy recognition, some awards watchers thought this might be the season Landman or The Madison changed the story.
Neither series landed Emmy nominations, despite Landman earning a best drama series ensemble nod from the Actor Awards earlier this year and Billy Bob Thornton receiving a Critics Choice nomination for the show’s second season. The Madison also arrived with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell leading the cast, but it wasn’t enough. The exception was a stunt coordination nomination for Tulsa King.
Pfeiffer was nominated this year, but not for a Sheridan project. Her nod came for Apple TV’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
'Hot Ones' Stays Outside the Club
Hot Ones is one of the biggest stops on the celebrity promotion circuit, but the Sean Evans-hosted YouTube series still did not make the cut for Outstanding Variety Series.
That category is newly crowded this year, with The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Saturday Night Live all nominated after the Television Academy merged its talk and scripted variety categories.
Hot Ones’ absence might seem to suggest digital talk formats are still fighting for full acceptance, but Kareem Rahma’s YouTube series Subway Takes earned a surprise nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety series.
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Big Shows, Small Hauls
Stranger Things earned below-the-line nominations for its final season, but missed Outstanding Drama Series and acting recognition.
Industry was also passed over again, continuing its struggle to break through with Emmy voters. Other shut-out shows included I Love L.A., Matlock, Elsbeth, The Lowdown, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and St. Denis Medical.
Richard Gadd’s Half Man also underperformed after the Emmy success of Baby Reindeer, earning only one nomination for Gadd as supporting actor.
Acting Misses Stand Out
Kathy Bates was one of the more surprising omissions after Matlock. Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody also missed acting nominations after both made the cut last year.
Love Story landed six nominations, including best limited or anthology series, but Paul Anthony Kelly and Grace Gummer were left out for their performances as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy.
The Bear also slipped from its past acting dominance, with Ayo Edebiri the only cast member nominated.