Taylor Sheridan, 'Hot Ones' and 'Matlock' Lead 2026 Emmy Snubs

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The Emmy nominations are out, which means the snub list is, too. While The Pitt, Hacks, Pluribus, Widow’s Bay and Love Story had major mornings, several high-profile shows and performers were left on the outside. Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire was once again largely overlooked, Hot Ones failed to break into the newly merged variety category, and several expected acting contenders missed the cut. The result is an Emmy field with familiar favorites, a few surprises and some glaring omissions.

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Taylor Sheridan Misses Again

Source: MEGA Awards watchers expected Taylor Sheridan's series to break through at the Emmys.

After years of Sheridan’s shows struggling to land major Emmy recognition, some awards watchers thought this might be the season Landman or The Madison changed the story. Neither series landed Emmy nominations, despite Landman earning a best drama series ensemble nod from the Actor Awards earlier this year and Billy Bob Thornton receiving a Critics Choice nomination for the show’s second season. The Madison also arrived with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell leading the cast, but it wasn’t enough. The exception was a stunt coordination nomination for Tulsa King. Pfeiffer was nominated this year, but not for a Sheridan project. Her nod came for Apple TV’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

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'Hot Ones' Stays Outside the Club

Source: First We Feast/YOUTUBE ‘Hot Ones’ failed to secure a variety series nomination.

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Big Shows, Small Hauls

Source: MEGA ‘Stranger Things' suffered one of the year's biggest snubs.

Stranger Things earned below-the-line nominations for its final season, but missed Outstanding Drama Series and acting recognition. Industry was also passed over again, continuing its struggle to break through with Emmy voters. Other shut-out shows included I Love L.A., Matlock, Elsbeth, The Lowdown, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and St. Denis Medical. Richard Gadd’s Half Man also underperformed after the Emmy success of Baby Reindeer, earning only one nomination for Gadd as supporting actor.

Acting Misses Stand Out