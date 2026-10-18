Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Travis Kelce? Their Meanings Explored

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The Alchemy

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift have inspired several songs in her most recent albums.

"The Alchemy" from the 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department was one of the first songs to seemingly place Kelce in Swift's songwriting world — and it contains several football references throughout the lyrics. "So when I touchdown, call the amateurs and cut them from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings, "Because the sign on your heart said it's still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight The Alchemy?" While the lyrics also allude to her past relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, the track's final section seemingly references Kelce's Super Bowl 58 victory. "Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer sticking to the floor / Cheers chanting 'cause they said there was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league, where's the trophy? / He just comes, running over to me," Swift sings.

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Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married on July 3.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology's "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus" appears to focus largely on the aftermath of her relationship with The 1975 frontman. But later in the song, she mentions finally being seen with "somebody new." "As the decade would play us for fools / and you saw my bones out with somebody new / who seemed like he would've bullied you in school / and you just watched it happen," Swift sings.

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Eldest Daughter

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden.

The Life of a Showgirl's Track 5, "Eldest Daughter," finds Swift thinking seriously about commitment as she sings, "When I said I don't believe in marriage / That was a lie."

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Honey

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their engagement in August 2025.

Terms of endearment once felt insincere to Swift, but that has changed, as she is now happy to be called "honey." "You can call me honey / If you want because I'm the one you want," she sweetly sings throughout the song.

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Opalite

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began in 2023.

In an interview with Capital FM, Swift confirmed Kelce inspired the title of The Life of the Showgirl's Track 3, "Opalite." "Travis' birthstone is an opal, so I've always fixated on that, I've always loved that stone," she explained. "I thought it was kind of cool metaphor. [Opalite is] a man-made opal, and happiness can also be man-made, too. So, that's kind of what the song is about, kind of the juxtaposition of those two." She references the football star's October birthstone throughout the tune, especially in the lyrics that go, "But my Mama told me / It's alright / You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite."

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So High School

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce on Instagram in June 2024.

Kelce makes Swift feel "So High School," and the track clearly compares falling in love to being a teenager again. "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you," the song begins. At one point, Swift references an old interview in which Kelce was asked who he would marry, kiss or kill between Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? (Kill me)," Swift sings. "It's just a game, but really (really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (all three)."

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The Fate of Ophelia

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have supported each other despite their busy schedules.

"The Fate of Ophelia" uses Shakespeare's tragic Hamlet heroine as a metaphor for escaping isolation and despair through new love. She describes someone calling out to her before pledging herself to his "team" and his world — appearing to nod to the Chiefs. "Keep it one hundred / On the land, the sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands / Your team, your vibes / Don't care where the h--- you been / 'Cause now you're mine," Swift sings.

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Wi$h Li$t

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Fans believe Taylor Swift referenced Travis Kelce on her most recent albums.

For someone who has spent most of her life in the spotlight, Swift imagines an ordinary life with someone she loves in "Wi$h Li$t." "I just want you, uh / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you / We tell the world to leave us the f--- alone / And they do, wow," she croons in the track. "Got me dreamin' 'bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wish (wish) list (list) / I just want you."

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Wood

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' included four new songs.

Swift moved away from the usual straightforward love song territory with the raunchier "Wood," which appears on The Life of a Showgirl tracklist. "And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (ah) / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (manhood) / I ain't gotta knock on wood," she sings, with "New Heights" serving as an apparent nod to Kelce's podcast. The song later takes a more suggestive turn, with lyrics that are far more provocative than they first appear. Swift belts, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs."

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Cleveland!

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift also wrote about her husband on the expanded version of her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.'