Is Tucker Carlson on Ozempic? Controversial Podcaster's Gaunt Appearance Sparks Rumors He's Using Weight-Loss Drug

Tucker Carlson might be the latest famous face to jump on the Ozempic train. In a new photo shared on X by Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, the controversial podcaster, 56, looked noticeably different compared to last year, leading social media users to speculate whether he has resorted to using a GLP-1 medication to shed pounds. One person wrote, "Tell Tucker to lay off the Ozempic, while another quipped, "Is Tucker dying?"

'What Happened to Tucker?'

Source: @j_fishback/x Social media users are speculating that Tucker Carlson is using a weight-loss drug.

Others couldn't help but notice Carlson's gaunt new appearance, with many noting that he had aged, a common side effect of weight-loss drugs. A third commented, "Bro…Ozempic Tucker?? Looking dehydrated," a fourth asked, "Why does Tucker look 80 years old here?" Another person simply questioned, "What happened to Tucker, bro?"

Me, Tucker, My Dad

🇺🇸



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g7t7LzXJYX — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 8, 2026 Source: @j_fishback/x The political commentator looked gaunt in new photos.

Donald Trump Isn't Opposed to Trying Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: mega The president recently said he's not opposed to trying weight-loss drugs.

Source: mega; @Kaelan47/X Donald Trump is known for frequently feasting on McDonald's.

Gruters, who joined Trump on the campaign trail in 2024, recalled that the politician had "hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac." Trump has been mocked over the years for his love of McDonald's, which he had delivered to the courthouse during his fraud trial in October 2023. The POTUS was subsequently trolled for getting a massive delivery of burgers, nuggets and fries from the fast-food chain ahead of his State of the Union speech in March 2025.

Weight-Loss Drug Use Is Ubiquitous These Days

Source: mega Weight-loss drugs have taken Hollywood by storm in recent years.