Is Tucker Carlson on Ozempic? Controversial Podcaster's Gaunt Appearance Sparks Rumors He's Using Weight-Loss Drug

split photo of tucker carlson
Source: @j_fishback/x; mega

The political commentator looked different just months ago.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson might be the latest famous face to jump on the Ozempic train.

In a new photo shared on X by Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, the controversial podcaster, 56, looked noticeably different compared to last year, leading social media users to speculate whether he has resorted to using a GLP-1 medication to shed pounds.

One person wrote, "Tell Tucker to lay off the Ozempic, while another quipped, "Is Tucker dying?"

'What Happened to Tucker?'

Social media users are speculating that Tucker Carlson is using a weight-loss drug.
Source: @j_fishback/x

Social media users are speculating that Tucker Carlson is using a weight-loss drug.

Others couldn't help but notice Carlson's gaunt new appearance, with many noting that he had aged, a common side effect of weight-loss drugs.

A third commented, "Bro…Ozempic Tucker?? Looking dehydrated," a fourth asked, "Why does Tucker look 80 years old here?"

Another person simply questioned, "What happened to Tucker, bro?"

Source: @j_fishback/x

The political commentator looked gaunt in new photos.

Donald Trump Isn't Opposed to Trying Weight-Loss Drugs

The president recently said he's not opposed to trying weight-loss drugs.
Source: mega

The president recently said he's not opposed to trying weight-loss drugs.

The rumors about Carlson comes after Donald Trump admitted he was open to using medication to slim down, despite consistently claiming he's in "perfect" health.

While addressing concerns about his health during a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, January 7, the president, 79, declared that he "probably should" try a GLP-1 weight-loss drug like Wegovy or Ozempic.

Notably, Trump's eating habits were called out in a recent story published by The Wall Street Journal on January 1.

The piece touched upon a resurfaced October 2025 podcast interview in which Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters mentioned being shocked by how much fast food the president ate.

Tucker Carlson

Donald Trump is known for frequently feasting on McDonald's.
Source: mega; @Kaelan47/X

Donald Trump is known for frequently feasting on McDonald's.

Gruters, who joined Trump on the campaign trail in 2024, recalled that the politician had "hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac."

Trump has been mocked over the years for his love of McDonald's, which he had delivered to the courthouse during his fraud trial in October 2023.

The POTUS was subsequently trolled for getting a massive delivery of burgers, nuggets and fries from the fast-food chain ahead of his State of the Union speech in March 2025.

Weight-Loss Drug Use Is Ubiquitous These Days

Weight-loss drugs have taken Hollywood by storm in recent years.
Source: mega

Weight-loss drugs have taken Hollywood by storm in recent years.

Trump announced in November 2025 that Medicare and Medicaid "will finally cover the cost of the weight-loss drugs for millions of patients suffering from obesity."

Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have been taking Hollywood by storm in recent years, with everyone from Serena Williams to Amanda Bynes using them to shed extra pounds.

