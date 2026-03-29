EXCLUSIVE Prince William Given Two-Word Nickname as He Gets Set to Police the Royal Family Once He Takes the Throne Source: MEGA Prince William was given 'The Enforcer' nickname because he plans to prevent future scandals from happening. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly planning to prevent future scandals from happening in the royal family.

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A royal insider told us: "Within certain circles, William has started to be referred to as 'The Enforcer' because of the way he is approaching these issues. There is a clear shift toward a more disciplined and interventionist mindset when it comes to how the family manages risk and accountability." The insider added: "He is no longer willing to rely on the traditional approach of allowing controversies to fade over time. Instead, there is a sense that he wants to actively oversee and, where necessary, challenge behavior within the institution to prevent problems from escalating." According to those familiar with his thinking, William has become increasingly focused on the cumulative impact of repeated controversies.

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Source: MEGA Prince Williamis thinking about the 'long-term reputation' of The Firm, a source said.

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A source said: "There is a strong awareness on William's part that individual controversies don't simply come and go in isolation – they accumulate. Each incident, each headline, adds another layer to a wider public perception, and over time that can start to reshape how the monarchy is viewed if it's not handled with clarity and firmness." The source added: "For William, this goes far beyond managing a single situation in the moment. He is thinking about the long-term reputation of the institution he will eventually inherit, and that weighs heavily on his decision-making. It's driving a belief that there needs to be tighter internal scrutiny and clearer standards, because he sees that as essential to safeguarding the monarchy's credibility in the years ahead." Kate is also said to be playing a key role in encouraging a more assertive strategy. A palace aide said: "Catherine is very conscious that the landscape the monarchy operates in today is vastly different from even a decade ago. The speed at which stories spread and opinions form means the old approach of keeping a low profile and waiting for issues to pass simply doesn't hold up anymore. She is firmly behind a strategy that involves addressing situations head-on and doing so in a timely, measured way."

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Source: MEGA Prince Wllllam is not close with ex-Prince Andrew.

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The source added: "From her perspective, maintaining public trust now depends on being open where possible and acting decisively when challenges arise. There's a clear belief that silence can easily be misinterpreted, or worse, seen as avoidance. In today's media climate, she feels the institution has to be more responsive and transparent if it wants to retain credibility." William and Kate's joint approach has reportedly created tension within the royal household, particularly with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, who are seen as favoring a more traditional strategy. A royal commentator said: "What we're seeing take shape is a clear generational shift in how potential risks are approached within the monarchy. William and Catherine operate with a heightened awareness of how quickly stories can gain traction and evolve, particularly in an era dominated by social media and constant digital scrutiny. William and Kate's approach suggests a firm belief that the institution needs more robust internal structures and clearer standards of behavior to prevent issues from escalating. There is an understanding in their camp that even the actions of a single individual can have far-reaching consequences, potentially affecting how the entire monarchy is perceived by the public."

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Source: MEGA Prince William's nickname has been revealed.