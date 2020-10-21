Juan Pablo Galavis had the best reaction to Clare Crawley burning her blue Bachelor finale dress on the recent episode of The Bachelorette, which aired on Tuesday, October 20 — and let’s just say he was less than pleased.

“She REALLY did that THAT?” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter while retweeting a fan’s post about the scene, which included a GIF of him saying his signature tagline, “It’s OK.”

She REALLY did THAT? 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/K6JZYFeyEz — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) October 21, 2020

Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on their tense relationship. One person wrote, “Again why do you care?” while another echoed, “Yes. And believe it or not, it wasn’t the most cringeworthy part of the episode.” A third added, “You must be hard to get over!”

During a date with contestant Jason Foster, Crawley, 39, revealed that they were going to get rid of something from their past that they didn’t want to hold onto anymore — by throwing it into the fire!

“[Juan Pablo’s finale was] one of the most difficult moments that I’ve had to face in my life, but I’ve gone through the healing and this dress honestly means nothing to me,” she told the former athlete. The pair held hands as she threw away the one-shoulder, turquoise gown into the bonfire.

The last time the hairstylist wore the frock was in 2014 when she thought Galavis was going to propose to her during the season finale. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Clare exclaimed at Galavis. “I lost respect for you. … What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you.”

This is hardly the first time Galavis has said something about his ex. After a promo was released in September about Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette — which featured Galavis — he didn’t hold back.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” the Venezula native tweeted on September 2, seemingly referring to how ABC keeps mentioning him whenever Crawley appeared on the screen.

“Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE,” he added.

Meanwhile, it seems like Crawley is smitten with contestant Dale Moss this season, and the two are reportedly engaged after just 12 days of filming.

Sorry, Galavis! Looks like Crawley is doing better than ever without you.