Don’t come for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette star clapped back after fans weren’t too happy with her strip dodgeball date, which aired on Tuesday, October 20.

“It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes,” one person tweeted on Sunday, October 25, referring to the controversial group date. “If the bachelor asked the women to do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo should have had you strip.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

One day later, the 39-year-old didn’t hold back and shared a topless photo of Andi Dorfman and Lucy Aragon from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014.

“You mean like this?” Crawley wrote alongside the snap, which showed the ladies holding signs over their private parts as they posed with Galavis, 39, and two dogs.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but stick up Crawley amid the drama. One person stated, “This is why I adore you @Clare_Crawley! They keep trying to come for you but you always out wit them,” while another echoed, “Oh for goodness sake. They weren’t forced to take their clothes off. Clare doesn’t write the script, leave her alone. These are grown men.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

Adding fuel to the fire, the blonde beauty also “liked” a tweet about the debatable sports competition. “Hmmmm it’s almost like making contestants take their clothes off is a really tired production trick and wasn’t your idea at all,” one person wrote.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was supposed to start filming the ABC series in March, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was put on pause. The reality show ended up resuming filming over the summer, and rumors swirled that Crawley left after just 12 days of filming because she met and fell in love with Dale Moss. As a result, Tayshia Adams was brought in to fill her role.

While the network, Adams and Crawley haven’t confirmed the speculation, the hairstylist gave a hint as to why she left the show for good by “liking” some tweets on October 24.

5 *BURNING* QUESTIONS WE HAVE ABOUT CLARE CRAWLEY’S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” Twitter user Marietou Sangare posted. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap,” Sangare added. “Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.