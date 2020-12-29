Too cute for words! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, made his podcast debut during the first official episode of “Archewell Audio,” which dropped on Tuesday, December 29.

The Suits alum, 39, and the red-headed royal, 36, brought on their 18-month-old tot later in the conversation. “You can speak into it,” he told Archie, referring to the microphone.

“Archie, is it fun?” Meghan asked her baby boy, to which he replied, “Fun?”

The pair then got Archie to say, “Happy New Year,” while giggling.

Before Archie’s time in the spotlight, the couple reminisced about their 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel. The pair congratulated their guest George The Poet on his recent engagement to Sandra Diana Makumbi, and the mom of one shared a message with them. “I will say, no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” she said.

“Love always wins,” Harry reiterated.

The duo then played “This Little Light of Mine” — which was played while they walked down the steps of the church after they said “I do” — and revealed the meaning behind the song. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together,” Meghan said. “Because as we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

“It’s about using the power we have within us to make this world a better place,” Harry noted, adding that the tune is special to them.

Recently, Meghan and Harry — who left the royal family and moved to the United States earlier this year — revealed their Christmas card, which featured their adorable son. “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and happy new year,” the card read, which featured the three of them, along with their dog, playing outside in a backyard.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew, an animal welfare organization, tweeted at the time. “From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Meghan, Harry and Archie spent Christmas stateside this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being home more often, Harry is enjoying seeing his little boy grow up right before his eyes. “I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have. I need to get [Archie] playing some rugby league,” he said. “But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.”