It seems like everything is just dandy between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after the basketball player was spotted dining with a mystery woman on December 13. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to the East Coast to visit her man, where they enjoyed a night out on the town.

The pair was seen at Zuma in the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street in Boston, Mass., on Tuesday, December 15. “They came in around 8:30 p.m. for dinner,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They walked in single file, there was a third member with them, as well as three members of a production crew.”

“Cameras were capturing the dinner,” the insider added. “Khloé and Tristan were seated in the private dining room, which is surrounded all in glass for their dinner.”

The couple even rocked casual outfits for the occasion. “Tristan wore an all-gray sweatsuit and Khloé was in black, with a very cute winter hat with a pom pom on top,” the onlooker said. “They both ordered several sushi rolls off the menu and stayed for just over two hours.”

The 29-year-old signed with the Boston Celtics last month, meaning he had to move across the country and leave the reality star, 36, behind. Thompson — who has cheated on the blonde beauty in the past — made headlines when he was seen out with someone who was not his girlfriend. However, TMZ reported the woman is an estate manager named Julia, who has worked with Thompson before. Julia previously helped Thompson find a house in California and is now working with him to nail down a home in Beantown.

Of course, some fans were nervous Thompson was back to his old ways, but an onlooker told In Touch that the outing between him and Julia was “definitely not romantic.”

“There was nothing going on,” they added. “They were just having a regular dinner. “Tristan and the women came in together and left together. … They definitely just seem like friends.”

The Canada native — who shares daughter True, 2, with Kardashian — and the television personality have been in an off-again, on-again relationship for years. Now, the pair seem to be in a good spot, and the mom of one will be “living in Boston and L.A.,” OK! previously reported.

The two might even make things official at some point down the line. The Good American founder “took her time” to forgive Thompson, a source exclusively told OK!. “But he won her over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”