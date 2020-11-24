Now that fashionista Tyra Banks has got her first season as the new boss of Dancing With the Stars under her (designer) belt, she has lots of new ideas she wants to share in her second season on the show, OK! has learned.

“Tyra is an idea machine. She is constantly sending notes and thoughts to her team. Next season she wants to make even more changes, including more fashion, more backstage drama and, of course, more Tyra,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Tyra wants to merge the competition with a reality show — she wants to show more behind-the-scenes content of the stars. She is even talking about having all the dancers live in the same house like they did on America’s Next Top Model.

“Tyra is talking about ways to include a runway on the set and wants the dancers and stars do a catwalk on each show. Maybe even a walk-off,” the insider adds. “She has been talking with several top designers to get them involved in the costumes. And, yes… expect even more controversial stars next season.”

However, the biggest adjustment the model wants to make is “The Host Save.”

“Tyra wants the golden power each season to save a contestant she alone thinks deserves another chance. Tyra literally has the power as the new boss,” the source explains.

Season 29 of DWTS was a doozy for the 46-year-old. Not only did the brunette babe suffer from a wardrobe malfunction and make a huge blunder when she almost sent the wrong couple packing, but she is also in the process of getting rid of some staff members whose loyalty she questions.

“When Tyra came on board, she brought a very small team with her. Basically, she inherited the team that had worked with former host Tom Bergeron for years. You can’t blame her for wanting to surround herself with her own people, staffers that see her vision and are loyal to Tyra,” another source told OK!. “It is never easy replacing someone in a job. Tyra has worked very hard to gain the respect and trust of what is essentially Tom’s team. However, there will always be a group of people that don’t like change and want to do things the old way. Let’s just say, that group won’t be around much longer.”

On Monday, November 23, the reality series crowned Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, as the winners. “We broke a lot of records when it comes to the ratings for this show. And yes, there was change, but the change meant hell of a lot of big ratings,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight after the finale.

Some big changes, indeed!